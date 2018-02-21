His trainer Emanuel Steward described Andy Lee as his “Irish Hearns.” (Daniel Hambury)

Andy Lee officially announced his retirement from professional boxing. The Irishman was a valiant battler who held the WBO World Middleweight Title and had his final fight in 2017. Along with John Duddy, Matthew Macklin and Bernard Dunne he was part of an overachieving group of Irish professional boxers who enjoyed great success.

Lee was one of the more popular boxers, not only amongst fans who loved his warrior attitude but also by boxing people. His journey started with the 2004 Olympics as the only Irishman, before the high performance unit was in place, turning professional with Emanuel Steward who described him as his “Irish Hearns.” The two men were incredibly close and he stayed with Emanuel whilst he was dying. He had to tell Andy to leave and that he had already done enough. With Steward he was a talent, capable of outboxing Jermain Taylor in sparring sessions but also perhaps not training as hard as he should and losing fights he should not have.

The two losses during that stage in his career came against Brian Vera and Julio Cesar Chavez. He did rebound with a win against Vera and unbeaten Craig McEwan. The best stage of his career definitely came near the end which begun when down on the cards, he landed the famed right hook on John Jackson in one of the most stunning knockouts. He would repeat the feat when taking on the unbeaten and highly feared Matt Korobov. Once again down on the cards, he found the big punch he needed to land him the World Title. A split draw with Peter Quillin followed and he would be part of the first all-traveler world title fight when losing his title to Billy Joe Saunders. His last fight came in 2017, as he labored to a win over KeAndrae Leatherwood. It was the last time we would see Andy Lee in a ring.