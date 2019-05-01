“I’m going to do whatever I can to win it, to take that belt back to Mexico.” (Getty Images)

“It’s really bad what happened to Jarrell Miller. I’m just glad everything happened for a reason. It’s my turn to accomplish my dreams…”

On Saturday, June 1, at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Anthony Joshua, the WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion from Watford, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, will defend his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. (32-1, 21 KOs), top-10 contender from Imperial, California, who stepped in as a last-minute replacement for disgraced drug cheat and three-time loser Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller.

Several fighters turned down the “low-ball” offers on the table, and while many were called, only one was chosen, and Andy Ruiz is the one.

In a hastily cobbled together interview that appeared on Twitter, Ruiz reflected on his date with destiny.

“He has my belt,” said Ruiz “When I fought Joseph Parker it was for the WBO world title. So technically, Anthony Joshua has my belt. I’m happy and excited and I want to claim what’s mine, so this is my chance, this is my opportunity, and I’m going to do whatever I can to win it, to take that belt back to Mexico and the United States. I just can’t wait to get it on June 1st.”

People have been dreaming of a Mexican heavyweight champion forever, and Ruiz wants to make that dream a reality.

“This is my second opportunity to become the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world. He’s one of the best. He’s top rated. But I’m here to take what’s mine and I’m here to pull off the upset. He’s the champion. But I’m not looking past him. It’s my time to make history.”

“Big Baby” Miller’s goodwill tour collapsed like a house of cards. His mea culpa seemed sincere, but so did his denials.

“It’s really bad what happened to Jarrell Miller,” Ruiz said. “I’m just glad everything happened for a reason. It’s my turn, my turn to accomplish my dreams. That was my first loss when I went to New Zealand to fight Joseph Parker. I felt they stole my fight. That was my chance to become first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world. I feel they just took it away. There’s nervousness in me, but it’s happy nervousness, and this is my time, this is my chance to take back what it mine.”