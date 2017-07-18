“Calls of ‘you fat b_____’ bellowed from the crowd between rounds.” (Al Bello/Getty)

Cinderella man Andy Ruiz Jr. (33-1, 22 KOs) just pulled off one of, if not the upset of the century by defeating the now former IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO champion Anthony Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) via TKO referee stoppage. A reported 10 to 1 underdog, “Ruiz sent shockwaves throughout the boxing world on Saturday night by knocking previously-unbeaten heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (down) four times before finally stopping him in the seventh,” writes Mike Sloan in his June 1, 2019 sherdog.com article titled, “Andy Ruiz Jr. Shocks the World with Huge TKO Over Anthony Joshua.”

According to the veteran combat sports reporter, “A massive betting underdog coming in and a much smaller fighter physically, Ruiz never doubted his abilities and wound up becoming the first ever Mexican heavyweight champion in boxing.” Making Ruiz’s Saturday night upset victory of Joshua one of historic proportions.

“And he did it in the most historic venue the sport has ever seen; Madison Square Garden in New York City,” remarks Sloan in a real-life Mexican Rocky story that Hollywood itself couldn’t write better, though they’ve came pretty close.

“We first meet Apollo Creed in “Rocky,” writes Jason Guerrasio in Nov. 26, 2015 businessinsider.com article titled,“Everything you need to know about the ‘Rocky’ franchise before seeing ‘Creed’.” According to Guerrasio, “The then undefeated heavyweight champion of the world, he must find a replacement for his match in Philadelphia after his original opponent injured his hand.” As the story goes, writes Guerrasio, “He chooses to face Rocky Balboa, a southpaw fighter from Philly who was known better on the streets as a loan shark than a boxer.”

“Not taking his opponent seriously, Creed comes to the fight unprepared, thinking it will be an easy win,” recounts businessinsider.com of the iconic American boxing cinematic flick. “But Rocky proves he’s got what it takes, lasting longer than anyone expected.”

Though Rocky ends up losing the fight to Apollo Creed in the first movie, the scene is set for Rocky II where Creed demands a rematch against Rocky after repeated claims from the media that he had in fact lost the match against the underdog from Philadelphia. The epic rematch unfolds with Rocky ultimately coming out on top in a grueling war of attrition.

The story shares an uncanny similarity to how Ruiz Jr. ultimately came to find himself facing down Anthony Joshua in the squared circle, vying for the heavyweight championship of the world. As Boxing.com previously reported, Anthony Joshua’s original opponent Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller failed multiple drug tests earlier this year, ultimately costing the undefeated Miller his scheduled bout with the heavyweight champion Joshua in the process.

Interestingly, seemingly coming to Miller’s defense heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte made counter accusations about Joshua legally juicing himself in an April 29, 2019 mirror.co.uk article titled, “Boxing News: Dillan Whyte Accuses Anthony Joshua of ‘legally juicing’” by author Rich Jones. In the article, Whyte alleges that Joshua has obtained a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUEs) that legally allows Joshua to use otherwise banned, prohibited substances.

According to a July 18, 2017 New York State Athletic Commission pdf file, “The New York State Athletic Commission does not recognize a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for testosterone replacement therapy.” Searching for more information, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) states on their website that, “Athletes may have illnesses or conditions that require them to take particular medications.”

Continuing, WADA goes on to state that, “If the medication an athlete is required to take to treat an illness or condition happens to fall under the Prohibited List, a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) may give that athlete the authorization to take the needed medicine.”

According to WADA, “The purpose of the International Standard for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (ISTUE) is to ensure that the process of granting TUEs is harmonized across sports and countries.” Meaning, its certainly possible to obtain TUEs for otherwise banned, prohibited substances should an athlete show convincing, medical necessity and a number of athletes from a variety of competitive disciplines and sports may obtain TUEs provided they go through the proper framework and channels.

The United Kingdom Anti-Doping Policy defers to the WADA Code under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which the United Kingdom parliament has formally committed the nation to. Though the application of Therapeutic Use Exemptions can be location and jurisdiction specific, subject to additional rules and regulation.

“It’s harder to get therapeutic use exemptions in America than the UK,” says Dillian White in a June 6, 2019 boxinginsider.com article titled, “Dillian Whyte Suggests Joshua Couldn’t ‘juice’ Due to VADA Testing,” by author Michael Kane.

Regardless of Joshua’s TUE status or not; as they say, one man’s loss is another man’s gain. With “Big Baby” incurring a big boo-boo, the opportunity to win the Anthony Joshua sweepstakes landed in Ruiz Jr.’s lap and the young Imperial, California native made the most of it. With an extensive 105-5 amateur record and a failed 2008 Olympic bid, there is far more to Ruiz Jr. than initially meets the eye.

“Calls of ‘you fat b———‘ bellowed from the crowd between rounds,” writes Alan Dawson on the regular abuse Ruiz Jr. received during the bout in his June 1, 2019 businessinsider.com article titled, “Andy Ruiz Jr. shakes up the world by beating Anthony Joshua, knocking the Briton down 4 times in a heavyweight shocker.”

“It was supposed to be a showcase fight,” explained Dawson. “But it was nothing short of disaster as it sees Joshua’s global stock plummet.” Everything seemed to be under control for Joshua early on, flooring Ruiz Jr. in the third round before going in for the kill.

After picking himself off the canvas, Ruiz Jr. weathered the storm from Joshua, eating some nasty shots in the process before catching the sloppy, overzealous champion as he violently threw leather trying to put the Mexican-American away for good. Ruiz would again drop Joshua in the third stanza, who was ultimately stopped for good in the seventh round after referee Michael Griffin had decided he had seen enough.

“We’ll be seeing you again,” Joshua said after paying plenty of compliments to Ruiz, writes Josh Katzowitz in his June 1, 2019 forbes.com article titled, “Andy Ruiz Shocks Anthony Joshua, Blasts Him Out With 7th-Round TKO (Video).” According to Katzowitz, “There is a rematch clause,” and we will no doubt be seeing Ruiz Jr. vs Joshua 2 in the near future.

As forbes.com reported, “A.J. got sloppy,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. Author Josh Katzowitz would go on to write, that according to Hearn, “A.J. will be back 100%, and we’ll make the rematch back in the U.K. in November or December.”

If fighting in the U.K. means anything in professional boxing like fighting in Brazil does in mixed martial arts, we can expect a very different Anthony Joshua in the rematch back home in the United Kingdom. While Joshua’s debut in the United States didn’t exactly go as planned, Anthony should feel more than comfortable back home in England where the conditions are more to his benefit and liking.

In the aftermath of Saturday night’s upset, fans and pundits alike have been left searching for answers. According to a June 3, 2019 worldboxingnews.com article titled, “Anthony Joshua father wanted son OUT of Andy Ruiz bout after spar KO,” author Phil Jay writes, “World Boxing News can reveal Anthony Joshua was indeed knocked out in sparring after being informed of happenings from the event.”

“On the back of journalist Gareth A. Davies previously speculating on the situation in the aftermath,” writes Jay, “WBN is now able to clarify those reports. Joshua was put down badly in a training session,” according to worldboxingnews.com.

Though WBN did not cite their sources beyond the speculation from Davies, author Phil Jay writes that the sparring partner allegedly responsible for hurting Joshua in the lead up to the fight with Ruiz Jr. is none other than heavyweight Joey Dawejko. The implications of which being Joshua was softened up in the preparations leading up to the Ruiz Jr. bout, and whether mentally or physically, simply wasn’t ready to compete Saturday night. Though speculation and excuses are abounding, the fact remains Ruiz Jr. was the better man in the ring that night. Whether some fans and pundits like it or not.

They say that you’re not a real champion until you have defended your belt, while Ruiz Jr. has deservedly earned the right to celebrate, shocking the world and bringing the titles back home to the Red, White and Blue it will soon be time to go into a full training camp to prepare to defend his championships against an Anthony Joshua who will no doubt be a bigger, stronger, faster version of himself.

Expect an Anthony Joshua with more snap behind his punches and a renewed vigor come the rematch later this year in the United Kingdom as the former champion looks to regain his lost glory. The Mexican Rocky known as “The Destroyer” is going to have to train like he’s facing Ivan Drago in Rocky IV if plans to come back home with those titles because he is going to have a fight on his hands with an Anthony Joshua who means business. Ruiz Jr.’s stunning victory is one for the ages, but its now time to worry about defending the belt because “The Destroyer” just got a big target put on his back and Anthony Joshua is coming to put his head on a silver platter.