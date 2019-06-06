What really riles me is that, at least in the UK, Ruiz is not getting the credit he deserves.

America can do funny things to a human who isn’t used to its charm. You can lose all sense of time and space…

Things weren’t going well on the freeway. We were lost, hot, disorientated, and beginning to unravel. Driving in the States is a series of random events, punctuated by a lesson you learn quickly: the indicator turns on a turbo boost in all the vehicles behind you. We had stupidly left the hotel with only a badly photocopied Rental Car map of streets within a three mile area, including ‘Sea World’. Completely useless in our situation. We needed answers and clear directions, not a picture of a leaping fish. With no sat-nav, or clue to which way salvation lay, 70 mph seemed very fast indeed on the four-lane interstate to Miami.

America can do funny things to a human who isn’t used to its charm. You can lose all sense of time and space, and if you are not too careful you may find yourself swimming in warm waters thinking everything is okay. No thought for things with teeth that lay beneath the turquoise waves like Don King at a weigh-in.

And so Anthony Joshua found out at the weekend. We were both in Florida in the weeks before his world title loss and, if rumor is to be believed, battling similar demons. We were fish out of water.

The boxing rumor mill is quick and stupid. And even on slow days and with all the facts, someone somewhere will jam together a story, sitting in their semen-shattered pants, and rocking gently to the music only they hear. With that in mind, I thought now, in the post-fight afterglow, would be a good time to relay some of the theories and stories about Joshua’s defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz that I’ve come across. Enjoy.

1 – Ruiz is backed by Mexican drug cartels. They threatened Joshua while he was training in Miami. AJ took a dive.

2 – AJ is a quitter, has always been a quitter, and Ruiz unlocked a psychological door that Klitschko, Povetkin, Whyte et al, couldn’t dint with a sledgehammer.

3 – AJ was knocked out in sparring, leaving him with concussion.

4 – Anthony was overawed to be fighting in the USA and was racked with fear and self-doubt prior to the bout.

5 – Drugs, drugs, drugs. Too many do not maketh the man.

6 – Charlie Zelenoff, something, something, something.

Swallow that lot, eh. Awful. The Ring magazine have ushered Tyson Fury into number one spot and moved Joshua down to, I believe, fourth, behind Ruiz and Wilder. In the UK, some boxing fans are so rabidly unbelieving that they can’t stop looking at Snickers bars at gas station counters and wondering just how many they would have to eat to turn into King Kong. These are strange days. But what really riles me is that, at least in the UK, Ruiz is not getting the credit he deserves.

From the first bell, AJ was ponderous, back-footed, lumbering, one-dimensional, and Ruiz was great with his counter punching. He was quicker, had more ideas, closed the space like Povetkin used to do before time fused his legs, and he was doing the unthinkable: walking down Anthony Joshua. And he got off of the canvas first. How magical is that. Beautiful and righteous.

I wondered, as the Twitter feed lit up with hangovers, if Andy Ruiz would have earned more praise for his win if he was chiseled like the Champ? If he had a ‘Positive vibes’ message, and his face sold clothes, watches, aftershave, etc? If Andy Ruiz was body beautiful would we all think of this victory as nothing more than a rite of passage for our next Adonis? That this was meant to be; a karmic way of things. Would anyone feel cheated? I doubt it.

But Andy Ruiz is fat. He isn’t chiseled. Nor will his face sell as single silk suit, or a nightclub membership in Chelsea. He is just what he is: a good boxer who has landed the big one. Sadly, some people nowadays don’t believe that is enough.