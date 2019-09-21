“One belt to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. That's the goal.” (AFP)

Andy Ruiz Jr. has seen the future and likes what he sees. Gazing into his proverbial crystal ball, the WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight champion believes he’ll defeat Anthoony Joshua when they rematch on December 7 in Saudi Arabia, before he challenges and defeats the winner of the second fight between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, whenever Fury is given the green light to resume his career.

“I’m just missing one belt,” Ruiz said. “One belt to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and that’s the goal, but I don’t want to look past Anthony Joshua.”

We don’t want Ruiz to look past Joshua either, but it appears that’s what he’s doing.

“I want to defeat him (Joshua) one more time, because there’s a lot of critics saying that it’s a lucky shot, that I’m going to lose. I’m using all the negative energy to positive energy, so we’re going to win.”

Dropping Joshua four times had nothing to do with luck. Ruiz can box as well as punch. It remains to be seen if those qualities also apply to Joshua.

“I don’t want to look past Anthony Joshua,” repeated Ruiz. “My eyes are on the prize with him, so after I win that fight, then I can fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

“We’re in the same team,” he added, referring to Wilder and PBC, “so I think it will be good.”