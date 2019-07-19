The BALCO scandal was long ago and all but forgotten in the unforgiving present. (ESPN)

Boxing is a sport of second chances, and third, fourth and fifth chances if the second chance failed to bear fruit.

According to strength and conditioning coach Angel Heredia, a “key player in a doping ring that spawned the BALCO scandal a decade ago,” according to ESPN.com, Anthony Joshua contacted Cuban trainer Ismael Salas about working with him in advance of the rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

In an interview with HustleBoss.com, Heredia said, “Me and Salas were very close. We got approached by Joshua, but Salas felt he had to come to the U.S. to train here, not for us to go to London.

“I feel honor about it,” he said, not about what, while placing his hand over his heart for emphasis. “Joshua is a good fighter. You know I love Ruiz as well. I’ve worked with Ruiz a few times. He’s a good kid. [Joshua] reached out to Salas and Salas reached out to me, because he said I’ll work with you only if you get Angel Heredia for the conditioning part. He loves how I do conditioning for the kids.” But, it seems, again according to Heredia, “Salas is not going to nowhere else. He’s here for good. He’s got his gym running, Salas Boxing Academy. He’s going to be in Vegas now, so he doesn’t want to move to Kazakhstan. He doesn’t want to go to Qatar.”

When asked how Eddie Hearn felt about replacing Joshua’s longtime trainer Rob McCracken with Salas, Heredia said Hearn was “very supportive about it. He thought it was a good idea. A lot of people thought he needed a change. But Ismael decided not to go.”

Heredia’s disjointed commentary may not comport with the known facts, but the interviewer didn’t want to spoil the “scoop” by asking any challenging questions, which allowed the former “drug-dealer,” in the words of the BBC, to sing his own praises.

“I’m the kind of guy who’s never going to go up to you and say, ‘You know what, leave your strength and conditioning and come with me.’ I don’t do that. That’s low. That’s lowlife.”

Heredia’s ability to distinguish high from lowlife is commendable, and of course he’s familiar with the ups and downs associated with sport. And while the BALCO scandal was long ago and all but forgotten in the unforgiving present, Heredia did what any self-respecting “drug-dealer” would do when caught handing out PEDs: he became a star witness for the prosecution and ratted out his co-conspirators.