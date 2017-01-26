Angels with Dirty Mouths
Boxing is worth defending, but if you live by the sword you die by the sword, and those who lie down with dogs wake up with fleas…
“It would be so nice if something made sense for a change.”—Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland
If hypocrisy is your thing, the commotion surrounding the latest outburst from Angel Garcia, father and trainer of Danny Garcia, who is fighting Keith Thurman on March 4, is an opportunity to spread your wings and take to the sky, at the risk plummeting back to earth from a stepstool misconstrued as a launch pad.
It’s old news now, and was old news at the recent presser when Garcia’s latest outburst occurred, that he is politically incorrect. In addition to having a mouth that just won’t quit, he is a small-minded bigot, a fact to which we should all to be accustomed and might as well get used to, given the givens. But the response to his most recent eruption, which wasn’t substantially different to his prior eruptions, suggests that memories are as short as they are insubstantial.
Several boxing writers are up in arms at Garcia’s choice of words. Noting the reactions of professional scribblers, no less than the reactions of the wannabees, playing armchair psychologist is bad enough. But to have them join hands with website owners with mob ties who feel compelled to weigh in on the propriety of such language in a public setting, you can be certain that we’ve fallen down a rabbit hole with no hand grips in sight.
(Several years ago I asked a gangster I knew if he ever watched The Sopranos. He made a face, shook his head and said, “I don’t like that language.” Extortion is okay. Blackmail is fine. And he had no problem firebombing small business. But using four-letter words was verboten, or proibito if you prefer.)
What Garcia said may have been inflammatory, but it doesn’t make him ineligible for boxing. His comments, in the words of Kevin Iole, were “despicable” and “outrageous,” but they are no more “despicable” or “outrageous” than other things we have heard or perhaps uttered ourselves when no one was listening or watching. But to call Garcia’s observations “the most despicable thing I have seen in nearly two decades of covering boxing,” as Dan Rafael has done, is to have forgotten, perhaps willfully, perhaps strategically, Mike Tyson biting off a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997 and considerably more.
There’s no doubt that propriety has been breached, and not for the first or last time. There’s even less doubt that Garcia is doing what he imagines he needs to do in order to build the gate for the upcoming bout. He is offensive, join the club, but boxing has endured worse.
Expectations are low when it comes to our sport, especially by those whose who take cold comfort in the corporate strategems of the NFL and the like. Boxing is worth defending, but if you live by the sword you die by the sword, and those who lie down with dogs wake up with fleas.
We’d be well-advised to scratch well before proceeding to write poorly.
Moon-man 06:31am, 01/27/2017
Come to think of it. Conor Mcgregor, Donald Trump, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., all STOLE parts of Ric Flair’s gimmick. Trump even combs his wig like Flair did back in the 80’s. haha. It’s almost like having Ric Flair as POTUS. WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!
Moon-man 04:36pm, 01/26/2017
None of these boxers, boxer’s fathers, trainers, etc., can talk smack for sh*t. Tyson Fury might be an exception. These guys need to sit down and watch some old Ric Flair promos. Garcia looked like a total spaz.
Bob 04:16pm, 01/26/2017
Fantastic story, a refreshing voice of reason. As good as the story is, the photo shop is even better. Great work on all fronts, Mr. Ecksel.
Kid 01:48pm, 01/26/2017
And who cares what Fat Dan says. He is the height of sanctimonious bullsh-t. He once implied Angulo was a coward for quitting against Lara even though Perro’s eye socket looked like it had been crushed. That fat slob has no credibility with me.
Dennis Taylor 01:39pm, 01/26/2017
Best Photoshop job ever, Robert. Love it.
Kid 01:19pm, 01/26/2017
Nicolas, give me a break. Times have changed. When I was a kid, the only safe place I knew was the jail house. For God’s sake, we have a President, who played the race card and won!!!—not that I agree that was the right thing to do. But those of us in the “Deplorable Basket” have had more than enough of pussyfooting around. Times have changed.
Nicolas 01:10pm, 01/26/2017
I disagree with Kid that society on these maters has become more fragile. Back before Ali, you did not have these kind of things being said at press conference. In fact, there was a big stick I believe in the late 30’s or early 40’s, when the makes were not turned off and there was a name calling exchange between Billy Conn, the Irish-American fighter, and an Italian-American opponent. While people perhaps were no different back then, they did not air there dirty laundry like they do today. At least that is what appears to me. I think that if rounds are close, the judges might remember this, and give those rounds to Thurman. Some of Kovalev’s antics. and things that he said, might have also caused him some of those rounds against Ward, As one African American gentleman I know said.
Moon-man 10:58am, 01/26/2017
@Kid…Well said!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I think they are sprayin’ sumthin’ in those chemtrails to turn people into overly sensitive wimps. haha. My gawd, the stuff, I grew up hearin’ in school, makes this little “act” seem downright polite.
Kid 10:46am, 01/26/2017
Society has become too fragile. Society has been brainwashed into seeking its safe places. Yes, there are limits, but for God’s Sakes, this is boxing and political correctness is not a part of boxing. Angel did this and always does this to sell tickets. In this regard, he has once again succeeded. Can we move on without the sanctimonious hypocrisy?
Moon-man 09:47am, 01/26/2017
Calling a Puerto Rican a Mexican can get you in lots of trouble. hehe. People need to LIGHTEN UP. Anyone think that Papa Garcia is trying to sell tickets here?? Borrowing a page from Ali?? This kind of thing puts butts in seats. Dis is bout bidness more than likely. #MAGA!!
Koolz 09:34am, 01/26/2017
pretty sure saying Nigger from a puerto rican is not slang as the derogatory statement of calling someone a Black, a Nigger(unless your black)
But let’s face it Angel gets way out of hand. He reminds me of a Coke addict. I loved how he acted during the Herrera fight! He was losing his mind in Danny’s corner, those were sweet times to be cherished.
I think Thurman is going to make Angel eat every word on fight night.
Kid 09:30am, 01/26/2017
Gee, Fat Dan Rafael was upset by this. Short memory after he attacked Toney.
Moon-man 08:15am, 01/26/2017
Keith Thurman is a very intelligent man, I’m sure he knows that Garcia was just sh*t talkin’. Take a look at any of those YT street fights, you’ll have white kids callin’ each other “n*gga”, Asian kids callin’ each other “n*gga,” before fighting. Remember the Hector Camacho interview back in the day. Thurman is a class act and of course being from the Sunshine State doesn’t hurt either. Really like this guy. BTW, Thurman is also half-white. Sh*t talk or talkin smack is just that. Like the “grab them by the p*ssy” thingie, this is much to do about nothing. Lets be real here. I worked at a factory years ago, most of the workers were Mexican or Central American. I heard the N-word more times than I had ever heard in my life in a few short years, and I have spent a great deal of time in the Deep South. Garcia was acting like an imbecile and really made a total ass of himself. If I was Thurman, I would have just laughed hysterically. NEVER let another man control your emotions. That is a sign of weakness.
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 08:10am, 01/26/2017
Looks like Angel giving Huntz Hall some shit in the photo above
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 08:06am, 01/26/2017
It runs in the family…. I could swear I heard his abuelita tell everyone to fuk off when they visited her as part of the build up in Puerto Rico for the Herrera fight.