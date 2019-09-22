Angulo, who had lost five of his last eight fights, was the better man Saturday night. (PBC)

Saturday night at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California, in a crossroads fight televised live on FS1 and FOX Deportes, 37-year-old Alfredo Angulo (26-7, 21 KOs), the former x champion from Coachella, California, by way of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, upset 36-year-old Peter Quillin (34-2-1, 23 KOs), the former WBO middleweight champion from Brooklyn via Chicago, by winning a 10-round split decision.

Two judges scored it 97-93 (Lou Moret) and 96-94 (Alejandro Rochin) for Angulo, while a third judge (Ralph McKnight) had it 96-94 for Quillin.

Quillin won the first few rounds, using his speed and athleticism to outbox and outpunch the somewhat plodding Angulo. But Angulo dramatically turned things around in round four when a right to the head wobbled Quillin, who never seemed to fully recover. With his ability to effectively use the ring compromised, Angulo went to the body, further weakening Quillin, who to his credit fought back.

Quillin landed more total punches, 291 to 164, but Angulo threw and connected with more power punches, especially in the last four rounds.

Although he had won two of his last three fights coming into the bout, Quillin, who was ranked #4 by the IBF, seems never to have fully bounced back from the first round stoppage he suffered against Daniel Jacobs in 2015, whereas Angulo, who had lost five of his last eight fights, proved to be the better man Saturday night.

“I felt great in there tonight and my trainer Abel Sanchez helped me a tremendous amount,” said Angulo after the fight. “I haven’t felt this good in years, and now I showed in the ring tonight that my passion for fighting is still there. I hope to continue as it is what I do for me, my family and the fans.”

It was an impressive victory against a man few gave him much of a chance of beating.

“It’s a lot of hard things to swallow with all that’s going on in my career,” Quillin said. “I’m going to sit down with my team. It’s hard to say in the moment while swallowing what happened. We’re going to sit down as a team and decide what’s next. But it was a great fight for the fans.”

While Quillin’s future is uncertain, Angulo presumably has big plans.

“Little by little, with each fight I improve,” he said. “Maybe my next fight, I look even better.”

In the co-main event, Chris Colbert (13-0, 5 KOs), the flashy lightweight prospect from Brooklyn, New York, knocked out overmatched Miguel Beltran Jr. (33-8, 22 KOs), from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, at 2:57 of the opening round.

“I knew I could knock him out early if I landed the right hand,” Colbert said. “I watched him fight Rocky Martinez and he kept getting caught with that punch. I worked on it in camp and I told my corner earlier I was going to do the same thing.”

He is someone to watch.

In other action, Thomas Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs), the hard-hitting veteran from Carolina, Puerto Rico, won a unanimous decision over previously undefeated Terrel Williams (18-1, 13 KOs), from Los Angeles, California, after 10 grueling rounds of action. The final scores were 96-93 and 98-91 twice.

“I didn’t feel myself in there,” Williams said. “What can I say? It was my first loss and I’m disappointed.”

“He was a good fighter but I think my preparation and experience gave me the edge,” said Dulorme. “I actually felt I was going to get a knockdown earlier than I did but I was happy it came even if it was in the 10th. I am happy I am back in the win column and will continue my career with another opportunity as soon as it comes.”