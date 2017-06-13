“I listen to what people want. I listen to what fighters want. Fury is making a lot of noise.”

IBF/WBA Super heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knows how to make friends and influence people. He doesn’t throw his weight around, because he doesn’t need to throw his weight around. He listens “to what people want” and tries to accommodate them.

Joshua wants to give Wladimir Klitschko another chance to regain the title. He also wants to fight Tyson Fury, whenever the big man decides it’s time to get serious again and start training.

Joshua was asked by Sky Sports about his next opponent.

“In the UK, Tyson Fury,” he said. “It’s big, it’s interesting, it makes a lot of sense.

“I listen to what people want and I listen to what fighters want. Tyson is making a lot of noise, making it clear he would like to fight me.”

It’s a fight we the people would like to see.

“I’ve been patient,” continued Joshua. “After he beat Klitschko hopefully I would have been in line to fight Fury, but he had his own issues so I stayed on my own path.

“Now I’m in a position where I can say, Tyson, when you are back and ready, it is a fight people want to see, so let’s try and make something work and live up to what people want to see.”

The Sound and the Fury

Joshua’s challenge doesn’t concern Tyson Fury.

“I am still the lineal heavyweight champion and everybody knows that,” he said on Instagram. “You need to fight me because at the moment I’m still the lineal champ.”

Joshua can fight whomever he wants. He is a work in progress who improves with each fight, but Fury’s a nonbeliever.

“I really don’t think AJ is fit to lace my boots up.”

Not everyone agrees with that assessment, but Fury won’t back down without a fight.

“Let’s face it,” he continued, “I went out to Germany and won my thing and done my thing.

“I got stripped of my belt within seven days because I wasn’t allowed any extension time to do my rematch clause.”

Fury got that right. It wasn’t boxing’s finest moment, nor was it its worst.

“AJ’s just done the same thing and he was granted time to defend,” said Fury about the IBF granting Joshua a one-fight waver. “Racial discrimination? Yes I know.”

Racial discrimination or not, Fury is sure he’s the better fighter.

“People think that you can beat me,” he said to Joshua. “I don’t think you can.”