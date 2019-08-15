No doubt Lewis’ critiques of Joshua have rattled the recently dethroned former champion.

The time is at hand and the world of boxing awaits to see if Anthony Joshua can redeem himself. As venue and location for the rematch versus heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz seems yet to be determined, what is clear is Joshua’s contempt for boxing legend Lennox Lewis. In a recent interview with Anna Woolhouse, a leaner looking Anthony Joshua leveled the former heavyweight kingpin as “being a clown…not cut from the same cloth…” It wasn’t very clear what provoked Joshua’s ire. However, Lewis did reply via twitter: Wow! He’s right! We ARE cut from a different cloth. Undisputed wasn’t something I “worried” about. It was something I went after until it was accomplished!

Clearly, there’s no love lost between two of Britain’s notable heavyweights. Obviously, Anthony Joshua has a ways to go before he’s even welcomed into the conversation alongside the likes of Lennox Lewis. As it stands, his budding legacy hangs in the balance. No doubt Lewis’ critiques of Joshua have rattled the recently dethroned former champion who is known to profess his need to “stay humble.” Perhaps no one told him part of that humility is knowing how to decipher criticism from hate. Nothing I’ve heard from Lewis is tinged with the sour musings of many of AJ’s detractors. In fact, coming from the likes of Lennox Lewis what he has to say and offer should be received as well-earned tangible nuggets of wisdom.

In fact, Lennox Lewis recently conceded to how important it was for him to receive criticism from none other than George Foreman. “If George spoke about me improving my jab, I’d go and work on it…” No doubt Anthony Joshua is under a tremendous amount of pressure, but now is not the time to buckle and lash out at the likes of his fellow countryman who appears to be a fan. Of course, he’s certainly entitled to his own ideas regarding Lewis’ legacy and who he might be as a man. However, it is always best to “stay humble” when the wise speak. Especially, those who’ve traveled the road you’re on.