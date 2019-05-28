Instead, this “invasion” is just one other thing happening on a Saturday night in New York.

Team Joshua and Matchroom Boxing had to have envisioned Anthony Joshua’s American debut as something much bigger than what it will be this Saturday.

“AJ” was to be the conquering hero by now, riding into the US with all four belts in his possession, proud and defiant in the country that defined the heavyweight scene for most of the sport’s existence. He was to be the king coming to visit a rival’s fallen kingdom, gracing the peasants with his presence and showing them, first hand, why he was able to capture the throne in the first place. The media would obsess on his every move, fawning over his power and prowess, grappling with one another to get face time with the invading royalty.

Instead, Joshua’s US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York is just sort of a “meh” event pitting him against a chubby fringe top 10 contender on a streaming platform which all but guarantees that casual American sports fans, who do show more than a passing interest in the big men, will not be watching live.

The reality may be that if Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury had not fought—and had not impressed—Joshua would be having this Saturday’s fight at some soccer stadium at home in the UK, still defiant in insisting that he doesn’t need to come to America for anything. If Team Joshua had managed to snag WBC champ Wilder last summer for a UK unification bout, there would’ve been no need to take Joshua’s act to America, at least not right now.

But, when Wilder talks broke down and Tyson Fury stepped up to accept the Wilder challenge in place of Joshua, the whole gameboard changed. The Top Rank/ESPN signing of Fury followed, then the courtship of Deontay Wilder from both ESPN and Joshua broadcast stomping grounds DAZN. Boxing’s “Next Big Thing” and projected billion-dollar asset found himself on the outside of elite heavyweight goings on, looking in.

Joshua needed to make some sort of splash, generate some sort of attention. But without Wilder, Fury, or even Dillian Whyte (who passed on a Joshua fight due to money issues), there was nobody big and salable to fight.

So, Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn put together the British Invasion angle for his fighter and set about finding the best (biggest, most marketable) available American fighter as the noble defender of the nation’s heavyweight pride.

And when original opponent Jarrell Miller tested positive for three separate banned substances a few weeks before fight night, the roly-poly Andy Ruiz Jr. was recruited as a semi-late replacement.

The Mexican-American challenger from Imperial, California is good, decent, solid…but he’s not an “elite” and his close decision loss to then-WBO champ Joseph Parker in 2016 is proof positive of that.

There are also the optics involved in pitting the 6-foot-6 Joshua, with a chiseled-in-granite physique, against a 6-foot-2, doughy, 260+ lb. foe. As this writer said in another piece for another site:

“From the outside looking in, it’s going to look like an elite athlete being set to face a part-timer, someone who, maybe, might hold a job at a supermarket or on a garbage truck between fights. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth. But optics matter in boxing, a sport where most tuning in are not avid followers and a twice-a-year performance schedule from the top fighters create the need to impress every time out. If/When Joshua beats down and knocks out Ruiz, the mainstream is most likely to play it down as a stud beating up a ‘fat guy,’ rather than a stud beating up an overmatched, but otherwise respectable fringe top 10 contender.”

People will be paying attention to Joshua’s American debut—a three-belt champ with such a big reputation will always garner some attention. But this moment should be much bigger and, needless to say, much more accessible to those who may be curious to see what the big Brit is all about.

