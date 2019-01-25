“That was my childhood. I woke up, went to school and then rode my bike to the gym.”

The chosen profession of a prizefighter can be a tricky one. It often comes complete with pitfalls, wrong turns and perhaps worst of all, the wrong people in one’s camp. Whether this is realized in the early stages of one’s career or towards the end of the road, the ability to avoid this in its entirety is a unique skill in and of itself. East Hartford, Connecticut native Anthony Laureano’s goal from a very young age was to gain a championship edge in whatever path he chose.

Days at the baseball diamond didn’t last long, so at the suggestion of his father, he decided to give boxing a go. “I started with baseball, but it got to be expensive,” said the 23-year-old during a recent interview. “All of the team sports were expensive, so my Dad contacted a professional fighter named Israel ‘Pito’ Cardona, who was from the area and a former NABF lightweight titlist. We went to his gym and we got in for free. I went there until it got to a point where he was too involved with his career, but he gave me boxing gloves. After that, my garage became my gym.”

On Saturday, January 26, Anthony will climb into the ring to take part in the tenth fight of his professional career. Since turning pro in the Fall of 2016, Laureano has amassed a record of nine victories alongside three knockouts. His upcoming contest on Saturday will pit him against Guatemalan fighter Ronald Rivas as part of the co-main event of a night of fights at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

2018 included three bouts for him and he’s eagerly awaiting the chance to grab the win which will move him into double digits. “I’m very excited for Saturday,” he said. “Camp was great and I know that to be 9-0 with a chance to go 10-0 is very special. I didn’t always know if I’d be a good professional and I almost didn’t turn professional, either. Still, I’m a man of peace and my father showed me the way. Angel Gonzalez is my manager and trainer. I kept on going and just look where I am now.”

Although Anthony is beyond grateful to his team and for his success thus far in his short career, he fondly recalls the days of working on his trade in the family garage and how the confidence gained carried over to his everyday life. He commented, “That garage. It was a fun time. Sometimes, I’d run into the sheet rock and I was a small kid who just wanted to spar all of the kids. Once I got back to an actual gym, I didn’t care if I fought high schoolers, even when I was in middle school. I could spar against anyone, at any weight. That was my childhood. I woke up, went to school and then rode my bike to the gym.”

There have been several legends of the ring who began their search for greatness in the New England area. As with any city or town, there will always be supporters, detractors and those who are simply indifferent. Laureano was always keen enough to take in the advice and pointers from those who were kind enough to give it as he grew up idolizing such greats as Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward. He’s kept his roots and training close to home after an amateur career of just over fifty contests.

“Hartford’s a city area,” he said. “Some people show support and some people don’t. There’s some good fighters coming out of New Haven and Hartford. I admit that I don’t pay a lot of attention to them, but places such as COBA (Charter Oak Boxing Academy) Boxing and Bare Bones Boxing have helped me out a lot. COBA let me visit and fight at night with lots of heavy support.”

Anthony’s fight will air just before Saturday’s main event featuring local favorite Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin against Adam Mate in a light welterweight bout scheduled for ten rounds. Live TV coverage for “Slugfest at the Sun” will be available on FITE TV (www.fite.tv) beginning at 7:30 PM local time.

Laureano (9-0, 3 KO’s) is entering a bit of new territory of his own, as his contest with Ronald Rivas (5-8-2, 3 KO’s) will be his first eight-round fight. “I’m coming to please the crowd,” he said in closing. “Expect action. I’m not here to hurt anyone and I’m not looking for a pat on the back. I’m just following my dream.”

