On October 26, 1994 in Bossier City, Louisiana, Anthony Stephens from Houston, Texas, fought James Hughes, aka Jesse James/The Outlaw, from Mobile, Alabama, in defense of his USBA welterweight title. Stephens was 22-6-2 going in, Hughes was 19-8, and these two went at it as though their lives depended on it…

