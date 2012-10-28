Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes

By Boxing News on October 25, 2018
Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes
Welterweight James Hughes chose to name himself after the Wild West outlaw Jesse James.

On October 26, 1994 in Bossier City, Louisiana, Anthony Stephens from Houston, Texas, fought James Hughes, aka Jesse James/The Outlaw, from Mobile, Alabama, in defense of his USBA welterweight title. Stephens was 22-6-2 going in, Hughes was 19-8, and these two went at it as though their lives depended on it…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes (part1)



Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes (part2)



Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes (part3)



Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes (part4)



Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes (part5)



Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes (part6)



Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes (part7)



Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes (part8)



Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes (part9)



Tags: Anthony Stephens James Hughes October 26th 1994 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. wrestlingroots 05:09am, 10/28/2012

    If I remember correctly, Hughes was supposed to fight Tito Trinidad, but was murdered before the fight happend.  Was anyone ever arrested?

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Anthony Stephens

  • James Hughes

Origin Houston, TX, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1965.01.07 (53)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W33+L19+D2=54
Height 5 feet 8 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2006.10.24 Glen Brown 0-16-0 W(KO) 3/4
2006.07.28 Martin Verdin 12-6-1 L(TKO) 3/10
2006.04.05 Martin Verdin 10-6-1 L(SD) 6/6
2005.10.28 Chris Henry 9-0-0 L(TKO) 2/6
2005.07.29 Rubin Williams 26-2-0 L(TKO) 3/10
2005.06.04 John Johnson 9-0-0 L(TKO) 1/6

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record