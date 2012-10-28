Anthony Stephens vs. James Hughes
By Boxing News on October 25, 2018
Welterweight James Hughes chose to name himself after the Wild West outlaw Jesse James.
On October 26, 1994 in Bossier City, Louisiana, Anthony Stephens from Houston, Texas, fought James Hughes, aka Jesse James/The Outlaw, from Mobile, Alabama, in defense of his USBA welterweight title. Stephens was 22-6-2 going in, Hughes was 19-8, and these two went at it as though their lives depended on it…
wrestlingroots 05:09am, 10/28/2012
If I remember correctly, Hughes was supposed to fight Tito Trinidad, but was murdered before the fight happend. Was anyone ever arrested?