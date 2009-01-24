Shane Mosley vs. Antonio Margarito

Margarito's questionable tactics shadowed his career after the fight with Shane Mosley.

The Jan. 24, 2009 fight between Antonio Margarito and Shane Mosley at the Staples Center in L.A. for the WBA super welterweight title was a turning point in Margarito’s career. Before the fight, Mosley’s trainer discovered that Margarito’s hand wraps had been tampered with. It caused a lengthy delay, but when the opening bell sounded, Sugar Shane made up for lost time. Margarito’s questionable tactics shadowed his career after the fight with Sugar Shane, and he retired with a black cloud over his head…

Fighter's Info

  • Antonio Margarito

  • Shane Mosley

Real Name Antonio Margarito Montiel
Origin Torrance California USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.03.18 (41)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W38+L8+D0=47
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Javier Capetillo

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.12.03 Miguel Cotto 36-2-0 L(RTD) 9/12
2010.11.13 Manny Pacquiao 51-3-2 L(UD) 12/12
2010.05.08 Roberto Garcia 28-2-0 W(UD) 10/10
2009.01.24 Shane Mosley 45-5-0 L(TKO) 9/12
2008.07.26 Miguel Cotto 32-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2008.04.12 Kermit Cintron 29-1-0 W(KO) 6/12

