Margarito's questionable tactics shadowed his career after the fight with Shane Mosley.

The Jan. 24, 2009 fight between Antonio Margarito and Shane Mosley at the Staples Center in L.A. for the WBA super welterweight title was a turning point in Margarito’s career. Before the fight, Mosley’s trainer discovered that Margarito’s hand wraps had been tampered with. It caused a lengthy delay, but when the opening bell sounded, Sugar Shane made up for lost time. Margarito’s questionable tactics shadowed his career after the fight with Sugar Shane, and he retired with a black cloud over his head…