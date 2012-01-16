The rematch on May 15, 2004 at the Mandalay Bay was a shocker in more ways than one.

Antonio Tarver and Roy Jones fought three times. Jones won the first fight by majority decision in Nov. 2003. The rematch on May 15, 2004 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas was a shocker in more ways than one. Jones had a nearly perfect 49-1 record going in and was still considered a master at the top of his game. Tarver was 21-2, and while a respected if not scintillating fighter, he was never considered a world-beater, at least until he fought Roy a second time…