One by one they were welcomed to the stage in Los Angeles, by the always classy, Jimmy Lennon, Jr. It was one of the more sedated features among the festivities surrounding the heavyweight championship between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury at The Staples Center.

It was a pleasant procession of heavyweight kings, and Gerry Cooney. As each name was rattled off: Michael Spinks, James “Buster” Douglas, Ernie Shavers, Gerry Cooney, Lennox Lewis, Riddick Bowe, and Evander Holyfield, some of my fondest heavyweight boxing memories began to stir—Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe I and that glorious 10th round, James “Buster” Douglas shocking everyone in the known universe with his toppling of “Iron” Mike Tyson. I remember the howls about a “long count” back then too. Lennox Lewis being “mugged” during his first encounter with Evander Holyfield, Michael Spinks stunning the great Larry Holmes, Gerry Cooney mauling none other than Ken Norton, and Ernie Shavers decapitating somebody. How wonderful it was to see each and every one of those heavyweight luminaries receive their just ovations, as it should be for the most gallant and legendary of gladiators.

However, despite their days of fistic glory being long gone, it appeared, though brief, that some feuds are still as primed as ever. Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe and Lennox Lewis are forever conjoined in pugilistic lore as one of the great heavyweight fights that never was. One of those memories that stirred as each fighter’s name was announced in succession was Riddick Bowe’s infamous dumping of his WBC title, which most have interpreted as a theatrical dodge of Lennox Lewis. Their rivalry goes back as far as the ’88 Olympics, when the two met for the gold medal match. Lewis, representing Canada would go on to stop the popular American, Bowe in the second round. As Riddick’s star ascended in the professional heavyweight ranks the inevitable calls to avenge that amateur blemish vs. the then dangerous Lennox Lewis were deafening. As with most things in boxing we will never know the truth as to why that fight never materialized. Yet, much like the infamous face to face between the two following Bowe’s first fight with Holyfield, Riddick has always had a penchant for, at least appearing to want to scrap it up with Lewis, as was the case in Los Angeles as the two rivals took the stage along with their peers to attempt a photo op. Fortunately, for onlookers, at least this time around, nothing came of it; and I’d say that was a good thing, especially for Bowe, who clearly has grown into his prize fighting moniker.