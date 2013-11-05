Archie Moore vs. Yvon Durelle
By Boxing News on June 12, 2019
"I've fought smart men before," said Durelle, "but never anyone as smart as Archie Moore."
The great Archie Moore, aka the Old Mongoose, met “The Fighting Fisherman” Yvon Durelle on Dec. 10, 1958, at the Forum in Montreal, Canada. Moore was 173-21-9 going in, Durelle was 78-19-2, and they were fighting for the World Light Heavyweight Title. After it was over, Durelle said, “I’ve fought smart men before, but never anyone as smart as Archie Moore…”
Tex Hassler 08:55pm, 05/11/2013
Archie Moore had a lot of very tough fights. He was one of the very great fighters of the past. Check out his record.