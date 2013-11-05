The great Archie Moore, aka the Old Mongoose, met “The Fighting Fisherman” Yvon Durelle on Dec. 10, 1958, at the Forum in Montreal, Canada. Moore was 173-21-9 going in, Durelle was 78-19-2, and they were fighting for the World Light Heavyweight Title. After it was over, Durelle said, “I’ve fought smart men before, but never anyone as smart as Archie Moore…”

