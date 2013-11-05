Archie Moore vs. Yvon Durelle

By Boxing News on June 12, 2019
Archie Moore vs. Yvon Durelle
"I've fought smart men before," said Durelle, "but never anyone as smart as Archie Moore."

The great Archie Moore, aka the Old Mongoose, met “The Fighting Fisherman” Yvon Durelle on Dec. 10, 1958, at the Forum in Montreal, Canada. Moore was 173-21-9 going in, Durelle was 78-19-2, and they were fighting for the World Light Heavyweight Title. After it was over, Durelle said, “I’ve fought smart men before, but never anyone as smart as Archie Moore…”

Archie Moore vs Yvon Durelle I Part 1



Archie Moore vs Yvon Durelle I Part 2



Archie Moore vs Yvon Durelle I Part 3



  1. Tex Hassler 08:55pm, 05/11/2013

    Archie Moore had a lot of very tough fights. He was one of the very great fighters of the past. Check out his record.

Fighter's Info

  • Archie Moore

  • Yvon Durrelle

Real Name Archibald Lee Wright
Origin Benoit Mississippi USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1916.12.13 
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W185+L23+D11=220
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Jack Burns, et. al.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1963.03.15 Mike DiBiase 0-0-0 W(TKO) 3/10
1962.11.15 Muhammad Ali 15-0-0 L(TKO) 4/12
1962.05.28 Willie Pastrano 54-10-6 D(MDRAW) 10/10
1962.05.07 Howard King 38-24-8 W(KO) 1/10
1962.03.30 Alejandro Lavorante 19-2-0 W(TKO) 10/10
1961.10.23 Pete Rademacher 13-5-1 W(TKO) 6/10

