Archie Moore vs. Joey Maxim
By Boxing News on December 16, 2016
Going into the fight with Moore, Maxim was 78-18-4. The Old Mongoose was 132-19-9.
On December 17, 1952, at the Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, Archie Moore, from Benoit, Mississippi, met Joey Maxim, from Cleveland, Ohio, in the first of their three fights. Maxim had successfully defended his World Light Heavyweight Title six months earlier against Sugar Ray Robinson in the 104 degree furnace that was Yankee Stadium. (“Maxim didn’t beat me,” said Robinson. “God did.”) Going into the fight with Moore, Maxim was 78-18-4. The Old Mongoose was 132-19-9 at the time. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Jan Swart 09:17am, 12/16/2015
Moore was one of the greatest. He visited SA many times with his ABC (Any Boy Can) program. Strange, I always thought his fight with Clay was his last. Now i see it was not. BTW I’m pretty sure the difference between Moore’s 219 fights going into his last against DiBiase (making his pro debut) was close to, if not THE, biggest difference in total number of bouts between competing boxers ever. DiBiase’s handlers should have been shot.