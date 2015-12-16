On December 17, 1952, at the Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, Archie Moore, from Benoit, Mississippi, met Joey Maxim, from Cleveland, Ohio, in the first of their three fights. Maxim had successfully defended his World Light Heavyweight Title six months earlier against Sugar Ray Robinson in the 104 degree furnace that was Yankee Stadium. (“Maxim didn’t beat me,” said Robinson. “God did.”) Going into the fight with Moore, Maxim was 78-18-4. The Old Mongoose was 132-19-9 at the time. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

