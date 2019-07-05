The WBC has recently introduced a new drug testing protocol for its referees and judges.

“The tests are designed to detect the usage of recreational drugs such as: marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamines…”

Boxing, we have a problem. Until now, the problem was thought to concern the fighters and their nutritionists. But the WBC, whose hands-on approach to the sport sometimes appears Biden-esque, has introduced a new drug testing protocol for boxing officials, specifically referees and judges, which, if the sanctioning body’s suspicions are borne out, would go a long way to explaining the subpar officiating we’ve endured.

The WBC’s full statement is as follows:

“The first two anti-doping tests for ring officials have been presented, as part of the Clean Boxing Program of the World Boxing Council.

“The WBC implemented this standard to randomly test ring officials, based on the importance of maintaining maximum integrity in boxing.

“The tests are designed to detect the usage of recreational drugs such as: marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamines.

“Steve Morrow, Judge of California and Frank Garza, Michigan Judge, presented the tests at the World Boxing Council headquarters located in Mexico City, both of which were negative.

“The WBC will be working together with all the national and state federations of the world to develop this vital project.”

Whatever improves the performance of refs and judges will be a welcome change. But if the refs and judges pass their tests with flying colors, other tests, like lie-detector tests, will have to be implemented to get to the root of the problem.