Now, it’s just a matter of finding the former fighters who have money coming to them.

The pension fund, currently totaling $5.3 million according to the CSAC website, is funded via the promotion of fights that take place in California…

One of the most overlooked difficulties in the sport of boxing is that the fighters are on their own when it comes to career choices. The sport has never had a union for its athletes, nor any sort of national oversight committee to look out for the boxers’ best interests. It all comes down to the team a fighter selects to sign contracts with, the promoters and managers who handle most of the business side of things for the athletes. Some are honest and look out for their fighters; but it’s not uncommon for many to take advantage of the athlete who may not have the business education to know what red flags to avoid ahead of time.

Because of this unfortunate aspect of the sport, it’s exceedingly rare to hear about people or organizations that try to help fighters in meaningful ways. But there’s one state commission that’s doing just that.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is not only the most active and experienced commission in the country. The state also runs the only pension fund in the nation for retired fighters—a retirement benefit, of sorts, for boxers who meet the criteria.

Andy Foster, Executive Officer of the CSAC, said, “We really want to get them their money. We just have to verify that it’s them, and we’ll cut them a check.”

The list of eligible boxers who have money awaiting them is now on the CSAC website. Foster hopes that by making the list public, the fighters who earned this retirement benefit the hard way will be found.

The unprecedented pension fund was created by Professor Robert Feldman, now at the Center for Public Interest Law in San Diego, who formerly chaired the CSAC.

“We charge 88 cents per ticket, up to $4600,” Foster said.

Boxing.com encourages readers to spread the word in every way possible to help find the fighters on the CSAC’s list.

After all, as Foster said, “It’s their money.”

A random selection of eligible athletes from the list is below. These fighters, as well as the many others from the full document, are encouraged to complete the necessary forms and contact the California State Athletic Commission directly at (916) 263-2195.

● Richard Aguirre

● Pablo Baez

● Rafael Corona

● Tony Dominguez

● Juan Escobar

● Felipe Fuentes

● Rodolfo Gonzalez

● Juan Manuel Hernandez

● Jesse Island

● Ivory W. Johnson

● Milford Kemp

● Ricky Locke

● Ruben Maldonado

● Gustavo Olmos

● Richard Sandoval

● Calvin Anthony Talley

● Ricky Wynne

