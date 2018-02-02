Langford won the British middleweight title by beating Sam Sheedy in 2016. (Reuters)

The George Groves vs. Chris Eubank card got an intriguing addition in terms of a British title fight. Tommy Langford (19-1) will defend his British Middleweight title against Jack Arnfield (25-2). Langford beat Sheedy to win the British title but has since been defeated by Avantdil Khurtsidze whilst Arnfield failed in an attempt to win the British title against Nick Blackwell but impressively beat Brian Rose in 2017.