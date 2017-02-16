Carl Thompson vs. Arthur Weathers

By Boxing News on February 16, 2017
Carl Thompson vs. Arthur Weathers
Carl The Cat was 11-3. Weathers was 21-6-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

“I bleed when I watch fights on TV.”—Arthur Weathers

On February 17, 1993 at York Hall, Bethnal Green, London, UK cruiserweight champion Carl “The Cat” Thompson, from Manchester, England, fought Arthur Weathers, from Louisville, Kentucky, for the WBC International cruiserweight title. The Cat was 11-3 coming in. Weathers was 21-6-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Carl Thompson vs Arthur Weathers



Fighter's Info

  • Arthur Weathers

  • Carl Thompson

Origin Louisville, KY, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.07.23 (55)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W23+L15+D1=40

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2001.06.22 Clifford Etienne 19-1-0 L(KO) 1/10
1999.04.15 Hasim Rahman 30-1-0 L(KO) 1/10
1999.03.20 Derrick Banks 16-3-1 L(UD) 8/8
1998.09.22 Corey Sanders 16-6-0 L(TKO) 2/10
1997.10.09 Duane Smith 7-35-1 W(TKO) 2/
1997.02.07 Corrie Sanders 31-1-0 L(TKO) 1/10

