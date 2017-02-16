Carl The Cat was 11-3. Weathers was 21-6-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

“I bleed when I watch fights on TV.”—Arthur Weathers

On February 17, 1993 at York Hall, Bethnal Green, London, UK cruiserweight champion Carl “The Cat” Thompson, from Manchester, England, fought Arthur Weathers, from Louisville, Kentucky, for the WBC International cruiserweight title. The Cat was 11-3 coming in. Weathers was 21-6-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…