Carl Thompson vs. Arthur Weathers

By Boxing News on February 16, 2017

“I bleed when I watch fights on TV.”—Arthur Weathers On February 17, 1993 at York Hall, Bethnal Green, London, UK cruiserweight champion Carl “The Cat” Thompson, from Manchester, England, fought Arthur Weathers, from Louisville, Kentucky, for the WBC International cruiserweight title. The Cat was 11-3 coming in. Weathers was 21-6-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

