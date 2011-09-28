Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward 1

By Boxing News on June 23, 2019
Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward 1
Two tougher fighters, two fighters with more heart, are as hard to find as a four-leaf clover.

The three fights between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward were as memorable as any trilogy in history. When they first fought on May 18, 2002, at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Gatti was 34-5 and Ward was 37-11. Although neither man had a perfect record or was a perfect fighter, two tougher fighters, two fighters with more heart, are as hard to find as a four-leaf clover…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Arturo "Thunder" Gatti VS "Irish" Micky Ward I (5/18/2002) Part 1



Arturo "Thunder" Gatti VS "Irish" Micky Ward I (5/18/2002) Part 1



Arturo "Thunder" Gatti VS "Irish" Micky Ward I (5/18/2002) Part 3



Arturo "Thunder" Gatti VS "Irish" Micky Ward I (5/18/2002) Part 4



Tags: Arturo Gatti Micky Ward

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Bruno 05:39pm, 09/28/2011

    Absolutely magical, perfect, which will go down in history as one of the best. RIP Arturo

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Arturo Gatti

  • Micky Ward

Origin Montreal, QC, Canada
Date of Birth(Age) 1972.04.15 (47)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W40+L9+D0=49
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Buddy McGirt

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2007.07.14 Alfonso Gomez 16-3-2 L(TKO) 7/10
2006.07.22 Carlos Manuel Baldomir 42-9-6 L(TKO) 9/12
2006.01.28 Thomas Damgaard 37-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2005.06.25 Floyd Mayweather Jr 33-0-0 L(RTD) 6/12
2005.01.29 Jesse James Leija 47-6-2 W(KO) 5/12
2004.07.24 Leonard Dorin 22-0-1 W(KO) 2/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record