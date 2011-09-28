Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward 1
By Boxing News on June 23, 2019
Two tougher fighters, two fighters with more heart, are as hard to find as a four-leaf clover.
The three fights between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward were as memorable as any trilogy in history. When they first fought on May 18, 2002, at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Gatti was 34-5 and Ward was 37-11. Although neither man had a perfect record or was a perfect fighter, two tougher fighters, two fighters with more heart, are as hard to find as a four-leaf clover…
Bruno 05:39pm, 09/28/2011
Absolutely magical, perfect, which will go down in history as one of the best. RIP Arturo