The three fights between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward were as memorable as any trilogy in history. When they first fought on May 18, 2002, at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Gatti was 34-5 and Ward was 37-11. Although neither man had a perfect record or was a perfect fighter, two tougher fighters, two fighters with more heart, are as hard to find as a four-leaf clover…

