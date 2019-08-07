Arturo Gatti vs. Wilson Rodriguez

By Boxing News on August 7, 2019
Arturo Gatti vs. Wilson Rodriguez
If you like to see men trading leather in center ring, you just might like this fight.

Thrill-a-minute Arturo Gatti met Wilson Rodriguez on Match 23,1996 at the MSG Theater in New York City. Gatti was defending the IBF super flyweight title he won from Tracy Harris Patterson four months earlier. The champ was 24-1 going in. The well traveled challenger was 44-7-3, but came to the Garden to fight. If you like to see two men trading serious leather in center ring, you ought to like this fight…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Arturo Gatti vs Wilson Rodriguez 1996 03 23



Tags: Arturo Gatti

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Arturo Gatti

  • Wilson Rodriguez!--http://api.fightsrec.com/wilson-rodriguez-valverde-mao.html-->

Origin Montreal, QC, Canada
Date of Birth(Age) 1972.04.15 (47)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W40+L9+D0=49
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Buddy McGirt

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2007.07.14 Alfonso Gomez 16-3-2 L(TKO) 7/10
2006.07.22 Carlos Manuel Baldomir 42-9-6 L(TKO) 9/12
2006.01.28 Thomas Damgaard 37-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2005.06.25 Floyd Mayweather Jr 33-0-0 L(RTD) 6/12
2005.01.29 Jesse James Leija 47-6-2 W(KO) 5/12
2004.07.24 Leonard Dorin 22-0-1 W(KO) 2/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record