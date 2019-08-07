If you like to see men trading leather in center ring, you just might like this fight.

Thrill-a-minute Arturo Gatti met Wilson Rodriguez on Match 23,1996 at the MSG Theater in New York City. Gatti was defending the IBF super flyweight title he won from Tracy Harris Patterson four months earlier. The champ was 24-1 going in. The well traveled challenger was 44-7-3, but came to the Garden to fight. If you like to see two men trading serious leather in center ring, you ought to like this fight…