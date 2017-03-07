The proposed fight between Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan has been nixed by Bob Arum.

Pacquiao’s longtime promoter put the kibosh on the bout, for reasons that have not been fully explained…

Speaking with Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, Arum, said that he has rejected Pacquiao-Khan, apparently in favor of Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn, an opponent Manny has already rejected, which will be a less challenging and interesting contest than the fight Arum deep-sixed.

“When they contacted me,” said Arum about Manny fighting Khan on April 22 in the UAE for $38 million, “I told them it was pie in the sky, that this is crazy, it’s not going to happen. Manny wanted to roll the dice. He rolled the dice and it came up snake eyes.”

That’s a loaded choice of words.

“If something is too good to be true,” Arum added, “it’s too good to be true.”

Arum said the “outlandish sum … made no sense,” but that Pacquiao-Khan could be revisited “with realistic numbers” in the fall.

“That deal is done for now. They were talking to the wrong people.”

Arum did not say who the right people were, nor was he asked, but presumably he is among them.