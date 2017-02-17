“I always bounce back big. That's what great athletes do.” (SimonDiPrincipe.com)

Ashley Theophane has had a superb career after learning his trade at the All Stars amateur gym. He was a British titleholder after beating Jason Cook and lost in a recent world title shot against Adrien Broner. He has also shared the ring with Danny Garcia, Delvin Rodriguez and DeMarcus Corley. He is also uniquely placed as a British boxer who enjoyed success abroad, currently boxing for Mayweather Promotions. Here he talks about his boxing career past, present and future.

You have never done things the conventional way for a British boxer—was this by choice or was it circumstantial?

I got into boxing by watching Mike Tyson and watching Brits like Nigel Benn and Lloyd Honeyghan go stateside so that was always the ultimate goal. It was just forced upon me more as I couldn’t get no opportunities in my own homeland.

How do you think this has affected your career?

It benefited my career. I’ve fought Danny Garcia, DeMarcus Corley, Delvin Rodriguez, Pablo Cesar Cano and signed To Floyd Mayweather’s Mayweather Promotions. Without Frank Warren or Eddie Hearn closing the door on me I wouldn’t of been forced to fight abroad.

Do you feel a little disrespected by British boxing?

I wouldn’t say disrespected. I go to where I’m appreciated which has always been in the USA. I’m happy how things have turned out. I’ve fought on three of Floyd Mayweather’s events at the MGM Mrand in Las Vegas. I’ve had a tremendous career. Only thing missing is winning a world title.

Do you consider your potential to have been fulfilled up to this point?

No. I expect to be world champion during my career. I’m capable of it but it’s performing when you need to.

Who has been your hardest opponent?

I’ve fought some great fighters. Probably Pablo Cesar Cano and Ali Oubaali.

Does the Danny Garcia bout sting the hardest considering he has gone on to rule the division?

No! Not at all. Without that fight I would never of fought Delvin Rodriguez who was world number three at the time and had fought for a world title the year before. He was due to fight Saul Alvarez a few months later. I beat him so I got ranked at number four in the world and became British champion two fights later. Setbacks can lead you to major comebacks. I always bounce back big. That’s what great athletes do.

Do you think the Broner fight helped your reputation?

No! The fight was stopped after I got fouled by a low blow. The result is a stain on my record.

Just how good is Broner?

He’s a four-time world champion. His record speaks for itself.

How did you score the James DeGale-Badou Jack fight?

I fought Badou Jack won. It was a hard-fought fight but a bad decision from the judges. I’ve been getting stopped all over London, people telling me he was robbed.

Does having someone like Mayweather in your camp, believing in you, really inspire you?

Floyd is inspiring and motivating. The last four years with him have been increase. He wants his fighters to give their best, win or lose and he knows I always do that.

Have you ever sparred Floyd?

Yes I’ve spared Floyd a handful of times. I was one of his sparring partners for Alvarez and Berto. Those sessions lead Floyd to believing I had the tools to become world champion. Being in the ring with one of the best fighters ever is amazing.

How good can Gervonta Davis?

Very good! Gervonta looked like a star in NYC. He has a big future ahead of him.

What other names from America should we keep an eye on?

I don’t know names but there’s some very good kids at the Mayweather boxing gym. In ten years time some of them could be on top of the world

You often show up at big amateur events where All Stars compete, do you find it important to keep in touch with the club?

I started at All Stars back in 1988. Hopefully my career inspires the youngsters to be champions and be the best they can be. Whatever gym I go in the world, that’s my home.

Have you seen any future stars at All Stars or even from another gym?

At All Stars we are currently rebuilding. There is some good kids there, with hard work they could win some titles. Jamal Akay and Martin Foru will be entering this year’s ABAs. The expectation is to win it.

When your career finishes do you have any plans for what you will do?

When my career is over and I’ve reached my target of 50 wins. I’ll open a boxing fitness gym, manage some fighters, do some personal training and motivational speaking across the world. That’s the plan!

What is next for you—you have mentioned Floyd suggesting a title shot may be three bouts away—is that path laid out—which title are you after?

Floyd told me he’ll get me another world title shot. I’m waiting on my next date. Hopefully I’m on Ishe smith vs. Vanes 2 undercard. WBA or IBF is the target right now. Whoever has those belts (Ricky Burns and Julius Indongo who clash later this year).

Do you think the division is in a weak period, especially if Terence Crawford leaves the weight?

The 140 lbs. is stacked. Maybe there isn’t star names in there but there are some very good fighters in it.

This weight is enjoying a resurgence in Britain (Davies, Nurse, Taylor, Farrell, Coyle, Catterall). Could you see yourself fighting any of the British fighters? Or is there anyone in particular you are impressed by?

All those names you mentioned. Some I’ve never heard of and I’ve never seen none of them fight. I’m happy fighting in Las Vegas. The only fighters I’d think about fighting in the UK are Lenny Daws and Ricky Burns. They are the top two British fighters along with myself in the 140 lbs. division. The most experienced and most accomplished. Having potential means nothing if you don’t fulfill it so all those fighters you mentioned have a long way to go to come near me, Daws or Burns.

