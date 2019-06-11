Resto-Collins Handwraps Story: “Assault in the Ring”

By Boxing News on June 11, 2019
Resto-Collins Handwraps Story: “Assault in the Ring”
It was June 16, 1983. It was a hard night to remember, yet an impossible night to forget.

The date was June 16, 1983. The place: New York’s Madison Square Garden. The fight was between undefeated weltyerweight Billy Collins Jr. (14-0), hailing from Nashville and fighting out of Atlantic City, vs. Luis Resto (20-8-2), from the Bronx via Puerto Rico. It was a night that’s as hard to remember as it is hard to forget. Glove tampering led to the death of one man and the imprisonment of two others. This is a cautionary tale about boxing’s seamy underbelly, with real live villains who will stop at nothing to win…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Assault in the Ring; Resto Collins Handwraps Story



Tags: Billy Collins Jr. Luis Resto Panama Lewis

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Billy Collins Jr.

  • Luis Resto

Real Name William Ray Collins
Origin Nashville, TN
Date of Birth(Age) 1961.09.21 (58)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W14+L0+D0=15
Trainer Billy Collins, Sr.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1983.06.16 Luis Resto 20-8-2 NC(NC) 10/10
1983.05.05 Fernando Fernandez 19-8-1 W(KO) 6/
1983.03.16 Steve Johnson 0-0-0 W(KO) 1/
1983.01.20 Dennis Horne 25-5-0 W(UD) 10/10
1982.10.17 Ricky Whitt 14-0-0 W(KO) 4/
1982.09.30 Eddie Flanning 2-5-0 W(KO) 3/

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record