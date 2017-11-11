Saturday night on ESPN, we saw that Teddy is as feisty as ever.” (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Throughout the years, Teddy has been the subject of all types of scrutiny, such as the fact that he could’ve chosen to kill Mike Tyson in the early 1980’s…

Throughout the past week, cable TV giant ESPN pulled out much, yet not all the stops to promote a night of boxing on its network slated for Saturday night. The telecast itself turned out to be a questionable success, depending on who is asked. However, the fact that a contest for the vacant IBF light heavyweight title was pushed to that of a co-main event was a wise one. When a hometown fighter in Jose Ramirez was the reason the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, was packed to the vents, there could be no confusion.

For those of us who watched the telecast on ESPN this evening, once it became clear that Notre Dame was headed to a long night against Miami, the commentating crew had a bout of its own for our respective ears to cherish. As the evening’s co-main event, a light heavyweight championship bout between Artur Beterbiev and Enrico Koelling moved from one-sided to no-sided, ESPN’s resident boxing analyst Teddy Atlas had a field day of sorts with guest commentator Mark Kriegel. An author of several books on such sporting legends as Joe Namath, Pete Maravich and Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Kriegel seemed to rub a nerve in Teddy’s brow as he took it upon himself to lambaste the efforts of Koelling throughout the championship contest.

Although the clash for the vacant IBF light heavyweight crown was up for grabs between two former Olympians, Kriegel failed to understand that styles don’t always make fights when there’s virtually no style present, as was the case with Enrico Koelling. “Why is he not fighting like he wants the title?” he commented, more or less. “This is what he is,” Atlas replied. “Boxing shows who you really are and this European style of fighting doesn’t appeal to American crowds.” Even though Koelling fired back at Beterbiev a few times, Kriegel didn’t seem to comprehend that boxing is only easy in the eyes of the relaxed.

As the conversation continued, Atlas appeared to be at wit’s end when he suggested that they no longer speak to each other during the telecast. Throughout the years, Teddy has been the subject of all types of scrutiny, such as the fact that he could’ve chosen to kill future heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in the early 1980’s. Look that one up. There was also the episode when he worked the corner of heavyweight contender Michael Moorer in 1994 as Evander Holyfield occupied the opposite side of the ring. Moorer won the contest by a close as well as disputed majority decision, yet much of the credit fell to Atlas and not his fighter. Look that one up as well.

In any case, if one cared to observe the commentators on ESPN Saturday night, we saw that Teddy is still well and as feisty as ever. He was sure to mention his respect for anyone who had the guts to step into the ring and fight another individual. There’s more than a few members of the media who should be made to learn this sentiment.