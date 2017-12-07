Azumah Nelson vs. Wilfredo Gomez

By Boxing News on December 7, 2017
Azumah Nelson vs. Wilfredo Gomez
Nelson was 19-1. His only loss was to Salvador Sanchez at The Garden. (Tim Clayton)

On December 8th, 1984 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Azumah “The Professor” Nelson, from Accra, Ghana, fought Wilfredo Gomez, from Las Monjas, Puerto Rico, for Gomez’s WBC featherweight title. The Professor was 19-1 going in, his single loss coming at the hands of Salvador Sanchez two years earlier at Madison Square Garden. Gomez was 40-1-1. His only loss was to Salvador Sanchez was well…

Azumah Nelson | Wilfredo Gomez 1/4



Azumah Nelson | Wilfredo Gomez 2/4



Azumah Nelson | Wilfredo Gomez 3/4



Azumah Nelson | Wilfredo Gomez 4/4



