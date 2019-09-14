The commission had reviewed the tape and had deemed it caused by a punch. (Twitter)

Saturday, Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) faced Otto Wallin (20-1, 1 NC, 13 KOs) in a 12 round heavyweight bout from Las Vegas. The marketing for the ESPN+ match up would have had us believe Wallin was a serious threat to Fury, sporting a spectacular amateur record. But doing a little research revealed that Wallin had an amateur record of 34-12, and he won the Swedish championship in 2008—but, notably, boxing was banned in Sweden until 2007, so there couldn’t have been much competition in the country at that time. To Wallin’s credit, he did qualify for the 2012 European Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament, though he was eliminated by knockout in round 16. Perhaps his biggest claim to fame for the average boxing fan is the fact that he lost to former world champion Anthony Joshua twice as an amateur, and Wallin has been Joshua’s sparring partner as a professional.

All that to say Fury was facing a lower-level fighter tonight in a bout that was intended to be yet another showcase for Fury.

Southpaw Wallin came out tentatively, waiting far too long, and Fury predictably began to jab and keep Wallin on the outside where he could use his generous reach advantage. In the first, the fighters engaged in a clinch and before the referee got there to break them, Fury threw an uppercut while holding onto the back of Wallin’s head.

As the early rounds progressed, though, Wallin began applying more pressure (mentally and physically) and periodically got Fury backed up against the ropes. Normally Fury is comfortable there and likes to pick his shots and counter, but Wallin smartly went downstairs and let his hands rip. He showed no respect for Fury. His shots didn’t necessarily seem to do a lot of damage early on, but they seemed to plant doubt in Fury’s mind.

In the third, Wallin’s punches began to do damage. Wallin had Fury in the corner and landed an overhand left clean over Fury’s right eye. It opened a nasty cut and seemed to worry Fury and his corner between rounds. In the fourth, Fury kept dabbing at the cut with his glove.

In the sixth referee Tony Weeks called time and had a doctor check on Fury’s enormous and bleeding cut. They let the fight continue, but Fury saw that they were thinking about stopping the fight and came harder at Wallin when the action resumed. But to his credit, Wallin came on harder too, and rougher—in veteran moves, he rubbed his head against Fury’s eye when they were in the clinch, and another time as Weeks was breaking them, Wallin rubbed his glove in the cut.

It continued as a battle of wills. Fury began ducking his head low, maybe trying to use it to butt Wallin, but to the latter’s credit he often simply punched the target. Sometimes Fury would stiff arm Wallin before throwing a right hand, a trick he often does.

Wallin was tired by the middle rounds. There wasn’t as much on his shots. Fury of course saw that too and began to throw downstairs more, and with more intent. Fury was planting his feet and throwing with power rather than utilizing his more mobile style that he typically uses.

At one point, ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna was speaking with Fury’s trainer, Ben Davison, during a round. Davison revealed he thought the cut was caused by a headbutt, and Osuna corrected him and said the commission had reviewed the tape and had deemed it caused by a punch. By talking out of turn, ESPN may have changed the outcome of the fight; if they hadn’t told Davison anything, it’s possible Fury could have just coasted, thinking even if they stopped the fight it would go to a technical decision. Instead, Fury came on harder with the knowledge it was caused by a punch. It was an unethical thing to have taken place.

Oddly a doctor didn’t check Fury again the rest of the fight. With a cut this severe, it was extremely strange and downright dangerous for Fury’s health and future. With so much money riding on Fury’s success, it was hard not to think the neglect of the cut was intentional so that the fight wouldn’t be stopped.

By the late rounds, fatigue had set in for Wallin and Fury was emboldened by it. He worked Wallin’s body and began landing more and more. Wallin seemed done.

In the corner, Joey Gamache gave Wallin technical advice—and, honestly, advice that seemed geared toward survival, not winning. What Wallin really needed was motivation. He was tired, and he needed somebody to speak to his heart and help him muster the energy he didn’t think he had.

By the end, Fury’s cut was bleeding so profusely it looked like he was wearing an eye patch. By the time Wallin came on harder, having landed a good left hand in the final round, it was simply too late.

The judges scored it 116-112, 117-111, and 118-110 for Fury. The last two cards were a bit absurd.

The most pressing issue, though, was the failure of the Nevada State Athletic Commission in neglecting the seriousness of the cut over Fury’s eye. It was a truly awful gash and one that could cause permanent nerve or eye damage.

The other major takeaway from this bout was the fact that Fury was visibly shaken and made uncomfortable simply by his opponent laying into him and being a dog. It’s something other heavyweight champions, namely Wilder and Ruiz, should take a lot of confidence from.

In the co-main, WBO world super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (29-1, 25 KOs) defended his title against Juan Miguel Elorde (28-2, 15 KOs). Early on Elorde, grandson of the legendary Flash Elorde, applied a lot of pressure on the champion and it seemed we were about to witness a dogfight. But Navarrete seemed to get fired up from Elorde’s success and he began to systematically wear down his opponent.

By the third, Elorde’s nose was bleeding and he looked to be in trouble. Navarrete landed a vicious hook upstairs that knocked Elorde back into the ropes, and referee Russell Mora correctly called it a knockdown. Elorde didn’t look good as he walked back to his corner.

In the fourth, Elorde tried but was just too hurt and too outgunned. When Navarrete landed a big shot, it clearly hurt the already impaired Elorde and the referee stepped in to wave off the fight. It was a very good stoppage.

The first fight on the main card was a 10-round lightweight contest between former 130-pound world champion Jose Pedraza (26-3, 13 KOs) and Jose Zepeda (31-2, 25 KOs).

Zepeda, a southpaw, outworked Pedraza in the early rounds. He was ahead of Pedraza mentally and also seemed faster physically. When Pedraza switched to southpaw, he did better, but still not well enough to win rounds.

Zepeda slowed down in the sixth and Pedraza came on. The former world champion began winning a few rounds, but the fight continued to be relatively closely contested and competitive. Zepeda still ended up landing more clean punches than Pedraza in more rounds, but neither fighter exactly separated himself.

The judges all scored the bout 97-93 for Zepeda.

Earlier on the undercard, former world champion Carlos Cuadras (39-3-1, 27 KOs) faced Jose Cardenas (17-5, 14 KOs) in a 10-round bout at 115 pounds. Cuadras fought extremely well, utilizing his mobile athleticism to good effect for the entire fight.

It was a thorough undressing of Cardenas, who stopped 2016 US Olympian Antonio Vargas in round one of his last fight. Cuadras simply outworked and outboxed Cardenas, thanks in no small part to Cuadras’ dedication to body punching. By the middle rounds, the entire left side of Cardenas’ body was bright red from Cuadras’ body shots. When Cardenas began covering up his body obsessively, Cuadras would either punch Cardenas’ arms or go upstairs.

Unbelievably, Adelaide Byrd scored the fight a draw. Thankfully, the other two judges scored it for Cuadras, 96-94 on both cards.

It was a beautiful performance by Cuadras. His ability to box well while still delivering multiple combinations round after round, and sustaining that level of activity, was impressive.

