Since turning pro last year, he has stopped every one of his opponents. (Simon Bruty)

Karlos Balderas (3-0, 3 KOs), 2016 U.S. Olympian, will fight Jorge Rojas (4-2-1, 4 KOs) on the televised undercard of the Victor Ortiz vs. Devon Alexander bout on FOX and FOX Deportes starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The event will take place in El Paso, Texas from the Don Haskins Center.

The 21-year-old Balderas, since turning pro last year, has stopped every one of his opponents. His last contest saw him knock out Carlos Flores on December 15.

“I’m very happy to be fighting on this card on FOX and FOX Deportes in primetime,” said Balderas. “It means more people can see that I’m here and I’m ready and I’m in great shape. We’ve been doing a bunch of different things in my training camp, like biking and swimming that I know will help me. My first three fights have finished very fast, so people haven’t seen my true speed and power. I have an explosiveness that I’d like to showcase more. I’ll look to show more of my speed and my boxing skill in this fight. I need more rounds and experience to progress. I want to box and move more, use my feet more in this fight. I’d like to do that, but we’ll see what happens.’‘

Rojas is coming off of a loss in his last fight in October. The Mexico native will be fighting in the United States for the first time on Saturday.

“I’ve been given a great opportunity,” said Rojas. I’m going to go out there, fight my heart out and try to do my best. Let the best man win. I’m going to do everything I can to represent my team and my city of Cholula. I’ve been training really hard to make the most of this chance. This is really big for me and I want to leave a good impression on the fans, no matter the result.”