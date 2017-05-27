McLarnin was 51-8-3. Barney Ross was 52-2-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On May 28, 1934 at the Madison Square Garden Bowl in Long Island City, Queens, New York, all-time great Jimmy McLarnin, from Hillsborough, County Down, Northern Ireland, defended his world welterweight title against former lightweight and junior welterweight champion Barney Ross, born in New York but fighting out of Chicago, in the first of their three fights. McLarnin was 51-8-3 coming in. Ross was 52-2-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…