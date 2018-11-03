“I looked at his face and I knew he was tired. I tried to knock him out and just couldn’t.”

Saturday night at the Aviator Sports & Events Center in Brooklyn, New York, Cuban-born former light heavyweight champion Sullivan Barrera (22-2, 14 KOs), from Miami, Florida, overpowered rugged Seanie Monaghan (29-2, 17 KOs), from Long Beach, New York, to win a unanimous decision.

The final scores after 10 hard-fought rounds were 98-92 and 99-91 twice in favor of Barrera.

Barrera, fighting out of the red corner in white trunks trimmed in blue and red, had lost two of his last six fights coming into the bout, a UD loss to Andre Ward in 2016 and a 12th round TKO loss to Dmitry Bivol in his last bout.

Monaghan, fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks with gold and white trim, was 1-1 in his last two fights, so the bout was do or die for both fighters, but especially for the 37-year-old Long Islander, for whom retirement, after tonight’s loss, is a real possibility.

Despite being outlanded 187-117 in total punches thrown and 144-72 in power shots, Monaghan was in the fight until he was no longer in the fight as Barrera pulled ahead in the second half. But say what you will about Seanie Monaghan, he fought one helluva battle.

“He was strong,” said Barrera about Monaghan after the bout. “I told the guys before the fight that he was tough, like a heavyweight. My corner and I knew that this wasn’t going to be an easy fight.

“I looked at his face and I knew he was tired, but I tried to knock him out and just couldn’t. My last fight was in March, so there was a long time between fights, but I proved to night that I’m a tough light heavyweight.”

No one ever doubted that Barrera is a tough light heavyweight. He’s a product of the Cuban system and a world-class fighter. Monaghan may lack that pedigree, being a product of the streets, but make no mistake. He’s a tough light heavyweight as well.