Light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera seems to have fully put his Spring 2016 shutout loss to Andre Ward completely behind him. This past July, the Cuban-born fighter survived a first round knockdown at the hands of Joe Smith, Jr., after which he gathered his tactics as well as senses en route an impressive, unanimous decision victory. Barrera (20-1, 14 KO’s) now looks intent on closing 2017 with proverbial bang because he’s sent a clear challenge in the direction of Badou Jack, who himself looked quite remarkable about ten days ago. Jack (22-1-2, 13 KO’s) currently holds the WBA light heavyweight title, which he took after beating Nathan Cleverly into retirement as part of the undercard for the Mayweather vs. McGregor extravaganza in Las Vegas.

While Andre Ward is clearly the cream of the crop in the light heavyweight division with Adonis Stevenson and Sergey Kovalev still part of the conversation, a showdown between Barrera and Jack may produce some fireworks of its own. As of now, Ward’s possible mission to unify the division is likely on indefinite hold, as the Oakland native has indicated that he may choose to move up in weight. At the same time, WBC champion Adonis Stevenson is likely to face his mandatory challenger, Eleider Alvarez (23-0, 11 KO’s) of Colombia. No one really knows what Sergey Kovalev’s plans are at the moment. So in walks Sullivan Barrera, who earlier this week issued an open challenge to Badou Jack. Quotes below are courtesy of Knockout Media.

“First off, I want to say congratulations on beating Nathan Cleverly,” Barrera said after a recent training session.

“I know you said you want to fight Adonis Stevenson, but he has to face his mandatory next. I want your WBA belt around my waist. You know that your style and my style will make for an explosive fight. I’m sure the fans would want to see the fight. I would love to fight Kovalev, too but me and you are both off big wins so let’s do this.”

“I’ve never seen Badou back down from a challenge, so why would he start with me?” he continued.

“It is simple, he needs an opponent and so do I. The ball is in your court, Badou. Do you accept my challenge?”

