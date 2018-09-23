McGuigan was defending the WBA featherweight title he won from Pedroza a year earlier.

Barry McGuigan met Steve Cruz on June 23, 1986, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. McGuigan was defending the WBA featherweight title he won from Eusebio Pedroza a year earlier. Both men had outstanding records. The Clones Cyclone was 29-1, his only loss coming in his third fight. Cruz was 25-1 and taking a big step up in class. If you think their records indicate that the fighters were evenly matched, this sterling 15-rounded (yes, those were the days) proves it…