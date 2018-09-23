Barry McGuigan vs. Steve Cruz

By Boxing News on September 23, 2018
Barry McGuigan met Steve Cruz on June 23, 1986, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. McGuigan was defending the WBA featherweight title he won from Eusebio Pedroza a year earlier. Both men had outstanding records. The Clones Cyclone was 29-1, his only loss coming in his third fight. Cruz was 25-1 and taking a big step up in class. If you think their records indicate that the fighters were evenly matched, this sterling 15-rounded (yes, those were the days) proves it…

Barry McGuigan vs Steve Cruz



  • Barry McGuigan

  • Steve Cruz

Real Name Finbar Patrick McGuigan
Origin Monaghan Ireland
Date of Birth(Age) 1961.02.28 (57)
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W32+L3+D0=35
Height 5 feet 6 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1989.05.31 Jim McDonnell 25-1-0 L(TKO) 4/10x3
1988.12.01 Julio Miranda 29-1-3 W(TKO) 8/10x3
1988.06.25 Francisco Cruz 30-2-0 W(TKO) 4/10x3
1988.04.20 Nicky Perez 57-15-1 W(KO) 4/
1986.06.23 Steve Cruz 25-1-0 L(UD) 15/15
1986.02.15 Danilo Cabrera 23-2-0 W(TKO) 14/15

