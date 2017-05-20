When the final scores were announced the crowd voiced its displeasure. (AP Photo)

Saturday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in a fight televised live on Showtime, former two-division champion Rances “Kid Blast” Barthelemy (26-0, 13 KOs), from Las Vegas, Nevada, by way of Arroyo Naranjo, Cuba, won a controversial unanimous decision over Kiryl Relikh (21-2, 19 KOs), from Minsk, Belarus.

The final scores were 116-110, 115-111, and 117-109.

Thirty-year-old Barthelemy was returning to the ring after an 11-month absence and was fighting his first fight at super lightweight. With the victory “Kid Blast” earned a mandatory shot at WBA titleholder Julius Indongo.

Relikh, 27, is a pressure fighter and controlled the action in the first half of the fight. He dropped Barthelemy in round five.

Barthelemy is more of a precision fighter and returned the favor when he put Relikh to the canvas with a hook to the body in the eighth.

When the scores were announced the crowd voiced its displeasure, believing it was closer than the judges indicated.