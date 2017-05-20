Barthelemy Decisions Relikh

By Robert Ecksel on May 20, 2017
Barthelemy Decisions Relikh
When the final scores were announced the crowd voiced its displeasure. (AP Photo)

Former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy won a controversial unanimous decision over Kiryl Relikh…

Saturday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in a fight televised live on Showtime, former two-division champion Rances “Kid Blast” Barthelemy (26-0, 13 KOs), from Las Vegas, Nevada, by way of Arroyo Naranjo, Cuba, won a controversial unanimous decision over Kiryl Relikh (21-2, 19 KOs), from Minsk, Belarus.

The final scores were 116-110, 115-111, and 117-109.

Thirty-year-old Barthelemy was returning to the ring after an 11-month absence and was fighting his first fight at super lightweight. With the victory “Kid Blast” earned a mandatory shot at WBA titleholder Julius Indongo.

Relikh, 27, is a pressure fighter and controlled the action in the first half of the fight. He dropped Barthelemy in round five.

Barthelemy is more of a precision fighter and returned the favor when he put Relikh to the canvas with a hook to the body in the eighth.

When the scores were announced the crowd voiced its displeasure, believing it was closer than the judges indicated.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: rances barthelemy kiryl relikh julius indongo Robert Ecksel

Read More Blogs
Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Rances Barthelemy

  • Kiryl Relikh

Origin Arroyo Naranjo Cuba
Date of Birth(Age) 1986.06.25 (31)
Rated at
W-L-D W23+L0+D0=24
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.21 Antonio DeMarco 31-4-1 W(UD) 10/10
2015.03.26 Angino Perez 18-6-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2014.10.04 Fernando David Saucedo 52-5-3 W(UD) 12/12
2014.07.10 Argenis Mendez 21-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2014.01.03 Argenis Mendez 21-2-1 NC(ND) 2/12
2013.06.21 Fahsai Sakkreerin 39-3-1 W(KO) 2/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record