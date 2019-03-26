Dulay kept inviting Mioletti to hit him. Mioletti felt that was a great idea. (Wrigley Brogan)

Sometime a step becomes a stumble. According to Sam Ditusa, trainer/manager for twenty-four-year-old undefeated Giovanni Mioletti (15-0, 6 KOs) it was time to take his measure and see if he was ready for the next step in his career. If he could fight his way through Filipino Recky Dulay (11-4, 8 KOs) he would be ready for bigger things and bigger paydays.

Dulay is a credible opponent with most of his fights against winning opponents. His KO record is also decent. Add to the fact that he is Filipino and the fight appeared like it would be a good one.

Manny Pacquiao has raised the status of Filipino boxers. He is relentless, one of the best the world has ever seen. He is also one of a kind, something people tend to forget. Because your name is Frazier does not mean you can fight, especially if your first name is Marvis. The same with boxers from the Philippines. Dulay proved that fact.

Dulay passed the pre-fight physical and entered the ring looking like a fighter, but left resembling something unique in the medical world: a functioning body without a heart. Mioletti always looks good.

At the bell Dulay came out grinning while Mioletti came out fighting. The pattern continued throughout the round. Dulay kept dropping his hands and inviting Mioletti to hit him. Mioletti felt that was a great idea and obliged.

Round 2 was the same although Dulay may have thrown a punch or two, no one could be sure because of the mugging. Round 3 was a repeat of the first two. Apparently Dulay’s face muscles had tired and he decided to quit on the stool, intact, unmarked except that his lips had been spread enough to make him resemble a new member (perhaps Dufus) of the “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” sequel.

Mioletti would have enjoyed a real opponent and a real fight rather than a farce. What happens to him now is uncertain: does the team attempt to find another credible opponent to test him, or do they move him up the ladder anyway? He looked good in the fight but Danny Bonaduce would have also looked good in the fight. And Dulay? He was last seen sneaking from the venue wearing Floyd Patterson’s old disguise.

In other action on the March 23rdcard at the Emerald Queen Casino Geraldo Esquivel suffered a TKO at the hands of Dylan Blakesly. Esquivel, coming off a recent win, took the fight on 4 hours notice when the original opponent dropped out at the last minute.

Keasen Freeman barely threw 3 punches before he was KOd by Miguel Contreras at 2:35 of round 2.

In the strangest fight of the night Luis DeAlba suffered a cut near his eye and the fight was stopped giving William Parra-Smith the victory. The cut appeared to be nothing more than a scratch. The ring doctor took some time with him in the corner and there seemed to be some controversy. The crowd grew impatient fearing the doctor might to stop the fight. Over and over again the doctor looked at the cut. Because the doctor was not familiar at this venue, the crowd assumed he knew nothing about boxing and did not realize that fighters often get cut. The boos started to increase at his incompetence. He finally motioned DeAlba to the ring. DeAlba stepped forward, then moved along the ropes into a corner. The doctor met him there and again examined the cut, this time for even longer. Through the rumble of the crowd there was lot of talk between the two until the doctor finally stopped the bout. No one was happy. Even DeAlba looked disappointed.

Things are not always what they seem. The doctor has been doing fights for 30 years and was brought in for this one from across the state. He stoically took the brunt of the crowd’s anger. Apparently DeAlba wanted the fight stopped. When the doctor examined the eye the first time he said the cut was nothing and he needed to return to the fight. DeAlba said he could not see. The doctor did everything he could to confirm that but saw no damage. He finally sent him out to fight. DeAlba would not go except to slide down the ropes. The doctor examined him again. DeAlba insisted he could not see. The doctor could still find no any reason to stop the fight. He finally succumbed to DeAlba’s demands, taking a lot of heat for a stoppage he felt was in doubt.

Charon Spain scored a unanimous decision over Andres Abarca and Niko McFarland did the same over Manuel Ortega.