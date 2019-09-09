These are very professional fighters, unusual for men with so few fights. (Richard Baker)

Welterweights Chris Reyes (7-0-0) and Manuel Monteiro (7-0-0) entered the ring for the main event like two cautious bulls, the years of hard work, the chance at a win, one that would move one man ahead, the other left to thrash in the muddle of wannabes and hope to stay afloat in a pot of small-change fights, the winner hoping to make a mark, a scratch, something bigger than a line, that would catch at least a sideways glance from a person of interest and power who would see the potential before it was too late, before time outpaced the career that might have been but never was. They stood under the bright lights like rodents on a dissecting table and carefully watched one another, the crowd waiting in anticipation, the dance to begin, sometimes a waltz, sometimes a tango, two bodies rich with sweat and power, the knife slicing them open to find the biggest heart. With both boxers undefeated, there was much at stake: one advances; one is caught in time.

In a small, local, card, one can almost count on the best fights coming from undefeated boxers or those making their debuts. Both groups have something to prove. No one wants a loss on his record. When undefeated boxers fight the crowds gets to see if both are legitimate or if one has a record bought and paid for. Records are built by beating opponents with 50 loses, or more. Such undefeated boxers are quickly exposed when faced with a real opponent. If both boxers’ records are built on recycled goods, one can often get an enjoyable, yet incompetent, fight.

Debut boxers have something to prove. They feel they belong in the ring and they want everyone to know it. They come out swinging and don’t stop for twelve minutes of furious action.

Many of the crowd came to witness the continuing rise of local favorite Marquice Weston, tall, lanky, tough, and handsome, a hard puncher and tough contender, a man ready to show his skills against a worthy opponent. Even though the word had gotten around about the change, the news came as disbelief, a falsehood floating through the cramped air, something untrue, or at least hoped to be untrue. There was no Weston. He had been injured a week before the fight. Marquice Weston wanted put another notch in his belt by defeating Joe Jones. He wanted to be the main event at the Emerald Queen, he wanted to advance.

According to his manager, Nathan Green, Weston, who works as a bouncer, was escorting a woman to her vehicle when he was jumped by several hundred Viet Cong, a regiment of Sepoys, and a Panzer division. In the ensuing melee, Weston’s hand was broken. Green said, “Marquice never backs down from anything.”

With the dropped bout, Reyes and Monteiro were burdened with not only beating each other, but winning over the crowd, a tall order for anyone. With undefeated records on the line there was much at stake. Although a loss at this early stage of a career means little, it is still a loss. Occasionally a loss destroys a boxer, not from the outside, but from the inside. His confidence goes leaving only an empty space that quickly fills with doubt. Other boxers view a loss as a fluke, a lucky punch or poor scoring by incompetent judges. They return with a vengeance.

Reyes and Monteiro did not disappoint. They staged one of the best fights seen in the Northwest for years. Their confidence filled the room like a glowing light. These are two very professional fighters, unusual for men with so few fights. They started in from the first round, both moving forward and colliding in a cloud of action, arms darting out in jabs and hooks. Monteiro, with all his wins coming by KO, threw fewer punches and seemed to be waiting for that one KO punch he knew was coming. The action continued in round 2. Reyes tried to bowl over Monteiro at the beginning of the round, Monteiro came back at the end. Reyes started to pull ahead in round 3 and by round 4 Monteiro’s mouth started to sag like the lower lip of a thirsty horse and he started to flinch when he saw punches coming his way. Reyes started to get bold, perhaps too bold. His arms widened as he came in inviting punches.

In round 6 Monteiro saw his opening and landed good, hard, accurate shots that slid through Reye’s opened defense. Reyes swung from the ends of Monteiro’s gloves, then collected his thoughts and fought back with equal force. By the end of the round it was toe-to-toe as both men merged into one, a single whirlwind spinning across an open plain, colorful trunks merging into gray, only gloves occasional emerging from the tornado as if broken lose by centrifugal force.

By round 7 Reyes has taken over the fight. The doctor is called in to examine Monteiro pushing back the swollen and eyelids looking for signs of life in the blank glair. Monteiro is tough. He refuses to quit. He knows if hangs in he might land the golden punch, the padded glove leading him onward to rise in the ranks rather than skin his shins while falling on the ladder of success. He comes out for another round, determined, forceful. He is skilled, a real fighter with a fighter’s heart, a fighter’s will. But there is Reyes, standing and waiting. Reyes is the complete boxer, always cool, always confident, a great jab, mixing up his punched with hooks and crosses and uppercuts and he never forgets the body. He knows his business. Along with his boxing skills comes a solid chin. He has taken everything Monteiro has given.

By round 9 Monteiro resembles a raw steak, poorly cut, ragged at the edges, but he comes forward. There is still a chance, a small one. He tries to shove every ounce strength into his fists. He tries. He tries. He tries. Without luck. But he has lasted the round. One more chance remains, one more chance to resurrect his career.

Reyes waits. Regardless of the punishment he has taken he looks mostly unblemished. He lets Monteiro come to him. Monteiro is desperate. He is a Las Vegas boxer. Any Las Vegas boxer can beat a local boy, a hick from the Washington backwoods. Suddenly it’s over, or so it seems. Monteiro is down. No one can rise from such a shot. He does. He gets to his feet, staggers forward unable to keep his balance, turns and, as if weighted down by all the weight of the world, goes headfirst through the ropes. Yet he manages to catch himself and lean against the corner ropes and pull his arms to his face. The fight should have been stopped. It is not. He staggers forward only to open his eyes to see nothing but canvas. The count is probably still going one.

A better fight has not been seen in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, or New York. Reyes looks good, real good. He will eventually be fighting for a championship. Keep an eye on him.

In other action

Heavyweights Dylan Potter (1-0-0) vs. Nicholas Mills (1-0-0)

Potter goes down in round1 but manages to rise. No one thinks he will survive the 2nd round. Potter takes over in round 2 and Mills looks punched out. By the end of the round they both stand in exhaustion, tongues resting on their belly buttons. Mills eventually wins the split decision. Neither man can spell boxing and they probably would not known the difference between a boxing glove and a baseball glove. They were clumsy, awkward with all the grace of trained seals. No matter. They were very entertaining and—it’s difficult to call it a fight—loads of fun. Whatever they were doing the crowd loved it.

Heavyweights Joshua Tuani (debut) vs. Nicholas Coughran (0-1-0)

Tuani is an MMA fighter. Usually their boxing skills are poor and seldom do they win against a boxer. He proves the exception. He has some skills and the only skill Coughran has is the ability to hit the canvas when he falls. He is obviously not a stupid man. He goes to one knee and decides to stay there. Tuani enjoys the KO victory.

Welterweights William Gomez (1-0-0) vs. Hamilton Ash (0-3-0)

Gomez is the latest whiz kid. He walked through his debut bout. Ash proves to be more difficult. Gomez starts out like a landslide. He wants to repeat his glorious victory from before. Ash is not intimidated. He carefully stalks Gomez. Ash is confident. He picks off all the punches thrown and comes on at the end. By round 2 Gomez is considerably slowed. He will learn to pace himself in the future. Ash looks the same—slowly stalking and throwing fewer, but harder and more accurate punches. He catches Gomez on the ropes, but he escapes. Gomez regains some energy and starts to increase his punches. Ash still throws harder punches. They clash heads and Ash get cuts over his left eye. Gomez complains about head butts, always a bad sign. When a fighter starts complaining to the referee he is looking for some kind of advantage rather than making his own advantage through skill. Gomez squeaks out a majority decision in a very decent fight from two determined and inexperienced boxers.

Welterweights Kevin Davila (3-8-2) vs. Andres Abarca (2-2-0)

A decent scrap between two decent club fighters with Davila taking the unanimous decision.

Welterweights Luis Alvarado vs. William Parra-Smith

Round 1, Alvarado comes out hard and with accuracy. Smith is inaccurate. Smith looks better in round 2, but he still has trouble finding his distance. Many of his blows land short. He catches Alvarado just prior to the end of the round. The punch is too late to turn the tide. Throughout the fight, Smith starts hard but fades. Alvarado takes the unanimous decision.