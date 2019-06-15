Perhaps even greater than each fighter’s cultural allegiance is their standing in the sport.

Few cultural clashes are as storied or as welcomed as Puerto Rico versus Mexico. This fall, it has been reported that yet another chapter will be written in the fierce national contest at present day boxing’s most alluring division, Welterweight, between former champions Mikey Garcia (39-1-30) and Danny “Swift” Garcia (35-2-21).

Danny Garcia roared back into contention with a resounding bludgeoning of the formidable, but clearly outmatched Adrian Granados (20-7-2-14). It was an emphatic statement for the former champion, who by his own admission had gotten “too comfortable” with his career. The ambitious Mikey Garcia, who conquered four divisions, made an attempt at a fifth with a daring welterweight debut against the feared Errol Spence. It was a contest which found Mikey shockingly outclassed.

There is much at stake for both combatants. Certainly, national pride and bragging rights for their respective cultures. Surely, being cast in the pugilistic saga of Puerto Rico versus Mexico will, no doubt drive each fighter and their colorful camps, as well as fans, to the box office. The respective styles of each fighter—the hard punching counter attack of Danny Garcia versus the calculating boxer puncher in Mikey Garcia, may very well grant boxing fans a fistic showcase for the ages to join the legendary lore of Julio Caesar Chavez vs. Edwin Rosario, Jorge Arce vs. Wilfredo Vasquez, Jr., Felix Trinidad vs. Fernando Vargas, Wilfredo Gomez vs. Lupe Pintor, among others, in arguably the sport’s most fierce rivalry.

Yet, perhaps even greater than each fighter’s cultural allegiance is their standing in the sport, as both men are at a crossroads. A victory for Mikey Garcia, not only reenergizes his prospects at welterweight, but puts him in the mix to acquire a coveted fifth title, perhaps versus the winner of Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman or against the wondrous and dangerous Terence Crawford. However, defeat means Mikey will truly have to reassess his fortunes at the weight and perhaps the sport. The hard truth is that there is truly nowhere else for the four-division champion to go. Even with the possibility of a showdown with the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko, I suspect, at this point in his career, even a catchweight would put him at a disadvantage and realistically, there’s nothing for him to gain versus the brilliant, yet smaller pound-for-pound kingpin. Stylistically, there are clearly more advantages versus Danny Garcia than the likes of Errol Spence, Jr., thus, his chances this fall are much greater than in his debut.

A victory for Danny Garcia reestablishes him in the division he once ruled and adding the name of Mikey Garcia to his résumé of fallen opposition will certainly elevate his status in the sport. Defeat, I strongly suspect, would be far more devastating for Danny Garcia, being the more established welterweight. It certainly hinders the opportunity of title contention.

National and cultural pride will no doubt accompany the narrative of this particular contest, yet the high stakes for each fighter and their camps is clearly at the forefront of their respective motivations. The former champions stand at their respective crossroads, knowing victory is their only option if either wishes to see more opportunity in the sport, the kind of opportunity that is worthy of their caliber of fighter. As such, it should cause each to rise and rise fiercely to the occasion, granting fight fans and the sport yet another legendary tale in the epic boxing rivalry of Puerto Rico versus Mexico.