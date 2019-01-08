“Beau was a big, handsome guy who was always willing to help a young guy like me.”

Beau Williford was one of those few people you meet in life who always made you feel better about yourself and left a smile on your face. The former heavyweight prospect who compiled a deceptive verifiable record of 4-4 (3 KOs) between 1969 and 1979, and later ran the lauded Ragin’ Cajun Boxing Club in Lafayette, Louisiana, passed away from lung cancer at the age of 69 on July 31.

To say that Williford left a positive legacy would be an understatement. He started boxing at the age of six in his native North Carolina and went on to become a state Golden Gloves champion and a national amateur champion in 1967.

He competed internationally as an amateur, and as a professional sparred with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Jerry Quarry, George Chuvalo, Chuck Wepner, and Randy Neumann.

While training for the 1971 New York Golden Gloves, where he was a middleweight finalist, journalist Peter Wood remembers Williford well from Bufano’s Gym in Jersey City.

“Beau was a big, handsome guy who was always willing to help a young guy like me,” said Wood. “He was a fun-loving guy who everyone got along with well. His dress and demeanor screamed that he was not from the northeast, but from the South.

“He took the sting out of boxing because he always had a smile on his face…even in his voice.”

Williford had come to New York at the age of 18 after writing to the late manager Al Braverman to tell him he wanted to pursue a pro career. Braverman offered to send him a bus ticket, but the stubbornly independent fighter chose to hitchhike instead.

“I really liked Al,” said Williford. “I know that a lot of people didn’t because he was very crude and very rude, but he was a genius who always treated me nice.”

Williford took up residence in then gritty Jersey City and sparred regularly with local pros Wepner, Neumann, Brian O’Melia, Wendell Newton, Al Brooks, Jimmy Dupree, and Frankie DePaula.

He turned pro in 1968 and always insisted that he had more than eight fights, an assertion that was backed up by the late matchmaker Johnny Bos.

“Beau was fighting down South a lot in those days,” said Bos. “And I remember seeing him at least five or six times in New Jersey, and none of those fights are on his record.”

The most notable opponent that Williford faced was Ron Stander, who stopped him in the third round in Oklahoma City in June 1976. The two became lifelong friends.

Williford said he had cut Stander and believed he was on his way to winning a decision when Stander dropped him with a left hook in the second round. Williford was up at the count of two, but the fight was stopped, nonetheless.

Williford said that promoter Pat O’Grady, who was known for his shenanigans, later told him, “We had to get you out of there” in order to salvage Stander’s bout the following month with future heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee of South Africa.

Williford told a good story and spoke fondly of everyone, but no one seemed closer to his heart than Wepner, who was the inspiration for the fictional “Rocky” character.

“I really looked up to Chuck, still do today,” Williford said several years ago. “He was an ex-Marine, a real tough guy. And you couldn’t ask for a better friend.”

“Beau is my dear friend,” said Wepner a few years back. “He’s a real happy-go-lucky guy, a big galoot, about 6’3” and 250 pounds. He’s a sweetheart.”

Beau never had a bad word to say about anyone, especially his training partners at Bufano’s Gym.

He described journeyman heavyweight Brian O’Melia, who was a schoolteacher, as “a beautiful guy who always had a smile on his face. He was a good fighter and a tough guy. He just couldn’t punch. If you didn’t like Brian O’Melia, you wouldn’t like Jesus Christ.”

On Jimmy Dupree, he said, “He was a good guy and, like me, a Carolina boy so we had a little in common. The first time we sparred, Al Braverman told him to let me have it. He hit me with a right hand on the chin, his best shot. He told Al I guess he’s got a good chin; he’s still standing.”

Williford sparred with Wendell Newton, who was truly one of boxing’s nice guys, more than anyone else.

“He was the greatest guy in the world,” said Williford. “He never took advantage and it got to the point where I could hold my own. And he was never jealous of anyone else’s success.”

Williford said Al Brooks “never trained a day in his life but could knock a building down. We’d go running together and after a quarter mile or so, he’d say ‘I’m finished.’ I’d get back after four miles and he’d say how far did we run today?”

The only person Williford ever made a remotely negative comment about was light heavyweight Frankie DePaula, who didn’t know if he wanted to be a gangster or a boxer and was murdered in 1970.

“He could hit like a mule, but he wasn’t the bravest guy,” said Williford. “One-time, down South, we had a confrontation and he said he’d whip my ass (in a street fight). I said, if you could you would. He had been in reform school, so he knew a lot more about street fighting than me. He knew about knives and guns, but I wasn’t afraid of him.”

Williford lived in New York for about eight years. Besides boxing, he studied business at the College of New Rochelle and was as a popular bartender at several nightspots.

“He’d ask what you were drinking and then say, ‘I’ll have one too,’” said Wepner. “Then you’d have to force him to take your money.”

One of those places, the Bells of Hell on West 13th Street in Greenwich Village, was frequented by writers and newspaper guys. In a 1995 article in the New York Daily News, longtime columnist Vic Ziegel recalled some wild nights, including one that landed Williford in jail.

At the time of the article, Williford was training Peter McNeeley for his fight against Mike Tyson. Ziegel recounted telling the former owner of Bells of Hell that Williford was by then a respected member of his community as a trainer, matchmaker, promoter, and husband of a bank vice president.

“Well, it took him bloody long enough,” snorted the recipient of the news.

Williford’s last fight was in 1979 and he began training boxers in 1982. His first pupil was a rough New York heavyweight named Bill Sharkey, an ex-convict who was later found murdered in Pennsylvania.

Sharkey, who fought both Mike Weaver and Kallie Knoetzee, had a fearsome reputation.

“I didn’t know anything about training fighters, but I learned a lot with him,” said Williford. “He was a bit of a nut case who would ignore you if you were afraid of him. He had to have physical respect for you. I was able to get that from him.”

Williford moved to Louisiana to work in the oil industry, and in the early 1980s opened the Ragin’ Cajun Boxing Club. It has been going strong ever since. Over the years Williford had been named USA Boxing Coach of the Year and was also inducted into that organization’s Hall of Fame.

He and his wife Teri would have five children, several of whom were amateur champions representing the Ragin’ Cajun.

One of Williford’s head coaches was Deirdre Gogarty, a former undisputed women’s featherweight world titlist. She is best known for her epic battle with Christy Martin on the undercard of the second Mike Tyson-Frank Bruno fight in 1996.

Williford thought the world of Gogarty, describing her as “a great boxer, trainer, artist, and human being.”

There is no shortage of fighters whose lives for positively changed by their association with Williford.

Jason Papillon, a junior middleweight veteran of more than 50 pro fights, was with Williford every day of his amateur and pro career.

“He started in my corner, and I retired with him in my corner,” said Papillon. “If it wasn’t for him, God knows where I’d be right now. He made a big impact on my life.”

Williford’s son, Christian, a former amateur champion, could not agree more.

“He took people in and cared for them,” said Christian. “He never met a stranger, and he always tended to be the person that when others needed someone most, he was that person for them.”

“They don’t make them much better than Beau,” concluded Wepner. “Beau was a helluva man.”

A celebration of Williford’s life will be held on Saturday, August 3, at First Baptist Church in Lafayette. Visitation will be from 9 am to 11 am, with the service beginning at 11 am. The public is welcome to attend.