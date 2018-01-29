Former two-division champion Beibut Shumenov announced his return to the ring today.

Former two-division world champion Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11 KOs) announced his return to the ring today. Shumenov, who had retired last June as the result of an eye injury, held a press conference in his native Kazakhstan to make the announcement.

“I thought a very long time before making this decision,” Shumenov said. “Having weighed all the pros and cons, in addition to consulting with my family and team, I have firmly decided to return to professional boxing. Ahead is a lot of work but our goal is obvious. I want to express my thanks to all those who’ve supported me. I will keep everyone up to date with more news and details of my return to the ring.”

Shumenov became the first two-division world world champion from Kazakhstan in May 2016, when he defeated Junior Wright to win the WBA cruiserweight world title. Prior to moving up to the cruiserweight division, Beibut was the WBA light heavyweight world champion.

“I want to tell you why I decided to interrupt my career.” Shumenov said at today’s press conference. “The trauma of my eye affected my decision. Fatigue and emotional tension accumulated. I just needed a break. Now, I have recovered, and I am going to resume my boxing career. Negotiations are now underway for my next fight.”

In addition to his ring return, Shumenov also disclosed that he is working to develop a domestic pro boxing program in Kazakhstan for children.