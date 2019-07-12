Building a prospect is one thing; putting a man in the ring to take punishment is another.

Before the cameras started rolling for Showtime’s ShoBox telecast, one undercard bout took place tonight from Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

It was an 8-round cruiserweight bout between Constantin Bejenaru (14-0, 4 KOs) and Jose Corral (20-25, 12 KOs). Corral was clearly expected to lose, and southpaw Bejenaru started out hot, landing a multitude of clean punches pretty much at will. It wasn’t a fair contest—the fighters were not even remotely evenly matched. Building a prospect is one thing; putting a man in the ring to take punishment is another.

Round after round, Bejenaru teed off on Corral upstairs and down. Corral could sometimes ride with a punch here or there, or block, but he took many punches flush. Between rounds four and five, a doctor examined Corral and deemed him fit to continue.

Finally in round six, the referee made the belated call to wave off the bout. Bejenaru looks like a talented prospect and hopefully next time out we’ll get to see him challenged a little bit.

