Tony Bellew has apparently made the decision to have that one last fight. (Mark Robinson)

How you sign off on a boxing career is, medical circumstances permitting, always in your hands. Even those who never made it usually get to choose when to hang up the gloves and start working full time at the job they were always doing anyhow when they weren’t in the gym. Rocky Marciano famously stepped off of the canvas undefeated as champ aged 32 with stats of 49-0. Kristian Laight is 38, never made it, is still boxing, and currently has 12 wins from his 300 fights. He’s called “Mr. Reliable.” You betcha he is.

Right now, Tony Bellew has apparently made the decision to have that one last fight then take his cash and his sanity and head for the green lands of retirement. The date for that last appearance has been penciled in as the 10th of November 2018, and will more than likely, according to Eddie Hearn, take place in the UK. What’s that? Hooray? Silence? Shame on you.

After beating the held-together-with-cocktail-sticks David Haye twice at heavyweight, 35-year-old old ex-cruiserweight Bellew is now lurking around the heavyweight division. He’s a likeable, marketable guy who could have picked most UK/European-based heavyweights (excluding Joshua) for his final bow. A night knocking about Dereck Chisora would have pulled in enough punters to give Tony a nice golden handshake and would have been no shameful exit on a decent career. But Tony isn’t aiming low. He is holding out for a fairytale ending. He’s picked Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight…

Yes, I know what you’re thinking—“Kudos to you, man.” Me too. What balls. What self-belief. Yes, the money is going to be good, but really…I mean, Bellew is 35 and Usyk, well, fighting him must be like being the bad guy in a Rocky franchise film and continually hearing the music change during the final round of ‘the big showdown.’ Oh, wait.

Good luck, Tony. Usyk is an immense boxing talent. And he hasn’t read your script.