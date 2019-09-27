That he hasn’t yet experienced closure is troubling on its face. But Benn has his reasons.

In his day, Benn was a bad man. Michael Watson and Gerald McClellan can attest to that. But that was then, before his road to Damascus, and this is now…

I met a salesman in his 70s many years ago who was working in a shoe store on W. 34th Street in Manhattan. With his misshapen face and unsteady gait, he looked like he might have been a fighter. We talked briefly about boxing, when he suddenly reached out shook my hand. “Damn,” I said, “you’re strong,” It felt like my hand was in a vise. He smiled and said, “I fought Jake LaMotta.”

Nigel Benn isn’t in his 70s, he is only 55, but he too is still strong, strong enough, apparently, to return to active duty after 23 years, in a quixotic attempt at “closure.”

On November 23 at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, 55-year-old Nigel Benn (42-5-1, 35 KOs), the former WBO middleweight and WBC super middleweight champion from Ilford, Essex, UK, will face 40-year-old Sakio Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs), the former WBC super middleweight champion from Sydney, Australia, by way of Douala, Cameroon.

Bika has also been inactive, having last fought in October 2017, and it’s reasonable to assume, based on his past performances, that he’ll do anything to win, regardless what the rules prohibit.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Benn said yesterday at a press conference in London. “This fight is all about me. It wasn’t financial, it was always about closure that I wanted that I never had.”

That he hasn’t yet experienced closure is troubling on its face. But Benn has his reasons.

“I suffered with a lot of issues in my life from a young age, from 1972 when my brother died—the murder of my brother—which I carried through to my adult life.

“At the age of eight, I started smoking cigarettes to 41, I started doing ecstasy, smoking spliffs all throughout my career, but suffered with depression.”

With all those bad habits, depression seems all but guaranteed.

“There’s not one fight that I went through that I didn’t suffer with. It was bugging me. I don’t even think I was at my best, I don’t know how I got that far.”

He got that far by being one helluva fighter. But that Nigel Benn, however depressed or stoned he might have been, won’t be the same Nigel Benn we’ll see when he fights Sakio Bika on pay-per-view.

That fighter is alive and well on YouTube.

“I was in a dark place for so many years,” Benn said. “I was having suicidal thoughts. I didn’t want to be where I was. I just want you to understand what I was going through.

“And then, in about 2008, I had an encounter with Jesus, that’s when my life changed, truly changed: no spliffing, no ecstasy, no women, absolutely nothing.”

And yet something must have been eating a Benn for him to decide he needed to fight at his advanced age.

“If you watch how I train, it’s not about age,” he said. “The older I get the fitter I am.”

In his day, Benn was a bad man. Michael Watson and Gerald McClellan can attest to that. But that was then, before his road to Damascus, and this is now.

“It’s [no longer] the ‘Dark Destroyer’ because everything synonymous with that name is not who I am.”

We wish Nigel Benn good luck and good health and hope he experiences what he seeks. But the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC), in a commonsense ruling, has denied him a license. Fortunately for Benn, perhaps, the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) doesn’t share our concerns. It plans to sanction the fight with Bika, who is the 6:1 favorite.

“The tests that we have done on Nigel Benn to date indicate that his physiological age is at least 15 years younger than his chronological age,” said BIBA’s chief medical officer, Professor Michael Graham.

“That’s scientific blood tests, MRI scans, cognitive function, body fat, etc.

“If you look at some of the other boxers who have been sanctioned by other sanctioning boards and provided licenses, Nigel’s certainly as fit, if not fitter, than most of them,” he said. “Certainly the fittest 55-year-old boxer on the planet.”

And while many are uneasy about Benn’s return to the ring, George Foreman, who has firsthand knowledge on the subject, not for the first or last time said it best.

“At 35, I was good as ever; same with 45. But after 49-55, no injuries healed. Slaps on the head Caused confusion. So I said no more boxing. A better granddad for it. ‘So sweet was ne’er so fatal. I must weep.’”