Saturday night at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt (35-1, 31 KOs), from Merida, Yucatán, Mexico, successfully defended his title by clobbering game Miguel Roman (60-13, 47 KOs), the veteran from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, forcing a stoppage at 2:58 of round nine.

Roman had his moments, but Berchelt had more of them and hurt the challenger several times during the course of the fight, dropping him twice in the sixth and once in the ninth. There’s no quit in Roman, who is all fighter by any standard. But after the third knockdown and eating punches while on the ropes, the referee Jon Schorle stepped in and called an end to hostilities.

It was a dominant performance, with Berchelt landing 276 of 843 (32.7%) total punches thrown to 167 of 626 (26.7%) for Roman. Berchelt landed more jabs, 96 of 329 (29.2%) to 24 of 186 (12.9%) for Roman. He also landed more power punches, 180 of 514 (35%) to Roman’s 143 of 440 (32.5%).