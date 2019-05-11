The punishment delivered by “El Alacran” had served its purpose. (Top Rank Boxing)

Unlike their initial meeting in January of 2017, Saturday night’s affair was much more one-sided with one fighter in a different universe from the other…

Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt needed five fewer rounds score a knockout win over Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas in their championship rematch for the WBC World Super Featherweight title at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Unlike their initial meeting in January of 2017, Saturday night’s affair was much more one-sided with one fighter in a different universe from the other. Their first bout lasted eleven rounds and was halted after Vargas’ left eye was too badly damaged to continue. By contrast, only six rounds were needed for his corner to stop the contest, which was a visibly smart decision.

Each man snapped their respective left jabs in the opening moments until the champion from Merida, Quintana Roo landed a quick three-punch combination to the head. Miguel’s early efforts began to turn Francisco’s face a pinkish shade of red as the early assault continued. Pleasantries and a feeling-out round be damned because this was already beginning to look like round twelve, perhaps due to the fact that Vargas chose to go straight back into the ring after a thirteen-month layoff against the one man who’d beaten him.

The bell to begin the second was but a formality as each Mexican warrior moved back to ring’s center. Berchelt’s (36-1, 32 KO’s) output levels increased as he swung quick and intensely towards the head of Vargas (25-2-2, 18 KO’s), who himself looked to answer with shots to the body. They could have easily been fighting in half a phone booth, as the only reason that the champion was on his back foot was because the challenger kept charging forward.

Miguel landed a quick left uppercut to begin the third and he shortly thereafter followed up with a hard body punch. “El Bandido” looked to return the favor as he forced Berchelt into the ropes and found brief success with a few shots up high. The 2008 Olympian continued to charge inward headfirst, which prompted referee Jay Nady to warn him against using his cranium as a weapon.

The fourth round was much the same as the previous periods. Berchelt found a home for looping hooks to the head from either hand as his adversary from El Distrito Federal showed no signs of slowing down. As long as the champion continued to move and use the ring, it appeared to be to his advantage because once he stopped, Vargas squared up and fired away. This continued in the fifth.

Francisco kept his guard high and absorbed Miguel’s shots, which may have begun to take the mustard off of his punches. Berchelt began to create a significant lead over Vargas as the sixth was underway. The champion never appeared to tire as his shots were consistently eaten by Francisco, whose face was beginning to rival a Hollywood makeup job.

The damage was done and the punishment delivered by “El Alacran” had served its purpose, as the corner of Francisco Vargas stopped the contest before the second half of the bout could commence.

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita