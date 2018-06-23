Berchelt TKOs Barros

By Robert Ecksel on June 23, 2018
A left hook dropped Barros at the end of round two. (Luis Perez/AFP/Getty Images)

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt stopped Jonathan Victor Barros at 1:53 of the third round…

Saturday night at Polyforum Zam Ná in Merida, Yucatán, Mexico, WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt (34-1, 30 KOs), the 26-year-old knockout artist from Cancun, successfully defended his title by stopping Jonathan Victor Barros (41-6-1, 22 KOs), the 34-year-old veteran from Ciudad Mendoza, Mendoza, Argentina, at 1:53 of the third round.

Berchelt had all the advantages going in. He was younger. He was bigger. He was stronger than his challenger. A left hook dropped Barros at the end of round two. He went down again in the third, this time from a right to the jaw, forcing his corner to thrown in the towel after a third knockdown was ruled a slip.

