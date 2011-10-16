Hopkins grimaced, and Dawson strutted like he was the rebirth of Jack Johnson. (Crowe)

On October 15, 2011, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, WBC light heavyweight champion Bernard Hopkins defended his title against Chad Dawson. The fight failed to live up to expectations, even when the expectations were low. It ended prematurely, and unconvincingly, with Hopkins grimacing in the canvas after a foul, and Dawson strutting around the ring like he was the rebirth of Jack Johnson. But for those who like their fights short if not sweet, this bout is for you…