Bernard Hopkins vs. Chad Dawson

By Boxing News on July 30, 2019
Bernard Hopkins vs. Chad Dawson
Hopkins grimaced, and Dawson strutted like he was the rebirth of Jack Johnson. (Crowe)

On October 15, 2011, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, WBC light heavyweight champion Bernard Hopkins defended his title against Chad Dawson. The fight failed to live up to expectations, even when the expectations were low. It ended prematurely, and unconvincingly, with Hopkins grimacing in the canvas after a foul, and Dawson strutting around the ring like he was the rebirth of Jack Johnson. But for those who like their fights short if not sweet, this bout is for you…

Bernard Hopkins FOULED ?? Chad Dawson This Day October 15, 2011 Dawson Gets Crown



Comments

  1. Juicy Peach 01:29pm, 10/17/2011

    Lol. You are so right!  I knew he would come up with something as soon as he was getting beat.  Pascal knocked him down twice in the first fight and said he got hit behind the head.  The first knock-down seemed legit to me.  He was already going down when he got hit the second time.  He can never admit that he lost.  It’s always a foul or something with him. lol lol

  2. bergmuff 09:25am, 10/17/2011

    the bully, gangster, executioner, dirty fighter, got exposed when the going gets tough and cried foul. lol. hopkins from now on is going to be known as the flopster.

  3. Juicy Peach 11:20am, 10/16/2011

    Hey guys what happened?!  I didn’t get to see the fight. Who won?  Guess I’ll have to wait until the weekend to see it!

