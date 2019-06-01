B-Hop was 39-2-1. Tito was undefeated at 40-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On Sept. 29, 2001 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, middleweight champions Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fought Felix Trinidad, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, in an eagerly anticipated unification bout. The WBC, WBA and IBF tites were at stake. B-Hop was 39-2-1 coming. Tito was undefeated at 40-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds and it was a shocker…