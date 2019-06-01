Bernard Hopkins vs. Felix Trinidad

B-Hop was 39-2-1. Tito was undefeated at 40-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On Sept. 29, 2001 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, middleweight champions Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fought Felix Trinidad, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, in an eagerly anticipated unification bout. The WBC, WBA and IBF tites were at stake. B-Hop was 39-2-1 coming. Tito was undefeated at 40-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds and it was a shocker…

Bernard Hopkins vs Felix Trinidad ［Full Fight］



Real Name Bernard Humphrey Hopkins Jr
Origin Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1965.01.15 (54)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W55+L7+D2=66
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Nazim Richardson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.11.08 Sergey Kovalev 25-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2014.04.19 Beibut Shumenov 14-1-0 W(SD) 12/12
2013.10.26 Karo Murat 25-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.03.09 Tavoris Cloud 24-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.04.28 Chad Dawson 30-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2011.10.15 Chad Dawson 30-1-0 NC(NC) 2/12

