Bernard Hopkins vs. Oscar De La Hoya

By Boxing News on August 2, 2019
Bernard Hopkins vs. Oscar De La Hoya
Oscar was outboxing Bernard in the early rounds, but Hopkins began turning up the heat

On Sept. 18, 2004, Bernard Hopkins fought Oscar De La Hoya at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, for the WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO middleweight titles. Hopkins was 44-2-1 at the time. De La Hoya was 37-3. Oscar was outboxing Bernard in the early rounds, but as the fight progressed Hopkins turned up the heat and punctuated his superiority with a body shot that was, as De La Hoya put it, “right on the button…”

Bernard Hopkins vs Oscar de la Hoya 1



Bernard Hopkins vs Oscar de la Hoya 2



Bernard Hopkins vs Oscar de la Hoya 3



Bernard Hopkins vs Oscar de la Hoya 4



Bernard Hopkins vs Oscar de la Hoya 5



Bernard Hopkins vs Oscar de la Hoya 6



Fighter's Info

  • Bernard Hopkins

  • Oscar De La Hoya

Real Name Bernard Humphrey Hopkins Jr
Origin Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1965.01.15 (54)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W55+L7+D2=66
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Nazim Richardson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.11.08 Sergey Kovalev 25-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2014.04.19 Beibut Shumenov 14-1-0 W(SD) 12/12
2013.10.26 Karo Murat 25-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.03.09 Tavoris Cloud 24-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.04.28 Chad Dawson 30-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2011.10.15 Chad Dawson 30-1-0 NC(NC) 2/12

