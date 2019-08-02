Oscar was outboxing Bernard in the early rounds, but Hopkins began turning up the heat

On Sept. 18, 2004, Bernard Hopkins fought Oscar De La Hoya at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, for the WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO middleweight titles. Hopkins was 44-2-1 at the time. De La Hoya was 37-3. Oscar was outboxing Bernard in the early rounds, but as the fight progressed Hopkins turned up the heat and punctuated his superiority with a body shot that was, as De La Hoya put it, “right on the button…”